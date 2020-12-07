Protara Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Jacqueline Zummo, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Operations Officer

Protara Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the promotion of Jacqueline (Jackie) Zummo, Ph.D., MPH, MBA from Senior Vice President, Research and Development Operations to Chief Scientific Operations Officer.

“As co-founder of Protara, Jackie has played a pivotal role in much of the Company’s success to date,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with Jackie in her new role, where her vast expertise and commitment to patients will continue to make an important impact as we execute our strategy, including advancing our lead program, TARA-002, for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.”

“In just a few short years since the Company’s inception, Protara has rapidly evolved into the remarkable organization it is today, with several exciting programs underway that we believe have the potential to address key areas of unmet need,” said Dr. Zummo. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to our growth as we advance our mission of bringing transformative therapies to patients with cancer and other rare diseases.”

Dr. Zummo has over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the biopharma industry, with a strong track record of streamlining clinical development programs and driving successful regulatory outcomes. She co-founded Protara in 2017, serving as Vice President, Clinical Research and Medical Affairs before being promoted to Senior Vice President, Research and Development Operations in 2019. Prior to joining Protara, Dr. Zummo was Assistant Vice President, Medical Affairs at Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, with prior clinical development, operations and medical affairs roles at Alkermes, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. (later acquired by Pfizer, Inc.). In addition to her work in clinical development, Dr. Zummo has been instrumental in the launch and commercialization of multiple products, including Pristiq, Aptiom, Latuda and Aristada. She has extensive experience in building strategic relationships with Key Opinion Leads, generating Health Economics and Outcomes Research analytics, and communicating real-world value to managed care organizations.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Protara may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “designed,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding Protara’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: statements regarding Protara’s business strategy; Dr. Zummo’s expected role on our executive team and in driving the growth of Protara’s business; and the contribution of Dr. Zummo’s experience and past achievements in helping us achieve our strategic objectives, including the advancement of our programs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties associated with: Protara’s development programs, including the initiation and completion of non-clinical studies and clinical trials and the timing of required filings with the FDA and other regulatory agencies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Protara’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; changes in Protara’s strategic and commercial plans; Protara’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management; and the risks and uncertainties associated with Protara’s business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Protara's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Protara undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Justine O'Malley
Protara Therapeutics
Justine.OMalley@protaratx.com
646-817-2836


