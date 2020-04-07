Protean Energy (ASX:POW) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Protean Energy (ASX:POW) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Protean Energy's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2019, Protean Energy had cash of AU$922k and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$938k. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from December 2019. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Protean Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Protean Energy isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Given the length of the cash runway, we'd interpret the 39% reduction in cash burn, in twelve months, as prudent if not necessary for capital preservation. Protean Energy makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue.

How Hard Would It Be For Protean Energy To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Protean Energy is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Protean Energy's cash burn of AU$938k is about the same as its market capitalisation of AU$934k. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Protean Energy's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Protean Energy's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration.