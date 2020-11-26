proteanTecs CEO to present Universal Chip Telemetry™ at the Taiwan Semiconductor Executive Summit (TSES)

- Company to discuss deep data monitoring solutions for the health and performance of advanced electronics

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health and performance monitoring, will present at the Taiwan Semiconductor Executive Summit (TSES), taking place in Hsinchu on December 1-2, 2020. Shai Cohen, CEO and Founder of proteanTecs, will be giving a presentation on December 1st at 9:50am Taiwan Standard Time. To register, visit here.

proteanTecs to Present at TSES
The presentation titled: 'Predictive health and performance monitoring with Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT)' will feature a new approach to gaining production and in-field visibility, creating a common data-language throughout the value chain.

"The semiconductor industry is ready for the next phase of its evolution, entering the era of data," commented Shai Cohen, proteanTecs' CEO and Founder. "Uncertainties associated with advanced electronics and the fragmented nature of the industry warrant new approaches to how data is sourced, correlated and used. UCT is proving to be a must-have technology for companies who want to stay ahead of the curve. It allows them to take immediate action to maximize profit, ensure supply and improve performance, quality and reliability - all while reducing costs."

proteanTecs today serves some of the largest and most technologically advanced electronics companies across many industries, including Datacenter, Cloud Computing, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence and Communications.

The company recently announced the expansion into Asia with the opening of a new office in Hsinchu, Taiwan. "We are strategically growing our footprint and commercial presence in APAC, already working with some of the leading semiconductor companies in the region," added Cohen. "Our newly formed team of sales and field application experts will be able to provide tailored and localized support as we expand our reach and customer base. We are happy to join forces with TSES to discuss some of the most pressing issues of the industry as a whole, and APAC in particular."

About the Taiwan Semiconductor Executive Summit (TSES)

Taiwan Semiconductor Executive Summit – is an elite and exclusive invitation only conference amongst leading semiconductor manufacturers, equipment & material suppliers and research institutes. TSES focuses on a high-level executive community model and is attended by industry thought leaders who are at the forefront in driving technological advancements in a rapidly innovative and changing industry. As the semiconductor industry continues to drive innovations, TSES provides an unparalleled platform that enhances semiconductor manufacturing by driving innovation, business and investment opportunities across the whole microelectronics supply chain.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip Agents, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Press Contact:
Tamar Naishlos
Media Relations
tamarn@proteanTecs.com

