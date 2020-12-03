proteanTecs to Host Live Webinar on SoC Quality and Time-to-Revenue

Company to highlight Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for chip production featuring common use cases

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health and performance monitoring, announced today an upcoming live webinar titled "Increasing SoC Quality and Time-to-Revenue with Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT)" which will be hosted on December 9, 2020 at 12pm EST. To register, visit here.

proteanTecs hosts live webinar on UCT™ for chip production
proteanTecs hosts live webinar on UCT™ for chip production (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs)

This webinar will discuss Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for chip production, providing high coverage deep data monitoring for parametric visibility in product bring up and volume testing.

Attendees will learn:

  • How to reach volume production faster with higher confidence

  • How to achieve a 10X DPPM reduction at a fraction of the cost

  • How to shift-left production for significant cost savings

The event will feature a live Q&A session.

"This webinar is a must for anyone dealing with challenges associated with SoC design, bring up, characterization and volume manufacturing," stated Raanan Gewirtzman, CBO. "UCT has the power of providing visibility in all phases of production with apples-to-apples correlation between design and silicon, and across all test stages. When dealing with advanced technologies, companies can't afford to not take advantage of the newly available deep data."

To join this free event, register here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Photo
Logo

Press Contact:
Tamar Naishlos, Media Relations
tamarn@proteanTecs.com

proteanTecs logo
proteanTecs logo (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs)
SOURCE proteanTecs

