Protect the 4 P’s as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures arrive in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With snow on the way and temperatures expected to remain below freezing for majority of the week, the National Weather Service (NWS) is reminding folks to protect the 4 p’s: people, pets, plants and pipes.

People

Planning to go outside to participate in winter activities? The NWS says you should bundle up, dress in layers and make sure all exposed skin is covered.

People are also advised to prepare for power outages. Those at the NWS said residents should be equipped with extra batteries, flashlights, a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and an emergency heat source (fireplace or space heater) in case of a power outage.

Also make sure to check on children and the elderly since they are more vulnerable during cold conditions.

Pets

When it comes to pets — bring them inside, said the NWS. However, if you have an outdoor animal, the weather agency is urging folks to make sure they have an enclosed shelter where they are being kept. The enclosed shelter should be equipped with extra bedding and blankets to keep them warm.

Pets owners should also limit outside time for their animals and ensure that their food and water doesn’t freeze.

Plants

The NWS says know your plants temperature threshold and bring big potted plants inside. Plants that need to stay outdoors should be covered to help them retain some heat.

Pipes

Residents should wrap/insulate their pipes if possible, said the NWS. To avoid freezing, allow water to drip from indoor faucets and open up sink cabinets to expose the pipes to heated air.

The weather agency said pipes that are outdoors should be covered and unexposed from any openings. People are also being advised to disconnect their outdoor water hoses and disable water to their sprinklers.

