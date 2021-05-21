To protect Americans and help the world, US needs to start giving more COVID-19 vaccine away more quickly, experts say

In the next month, the United States could start a process of global COVID-19 vaccine distribution that saves millions of lives, asserts its stature as a beacon for the world and makes the nation itself safer. But it must happen quickly, experts say, and more doses need to be donated to the cause.

"There's no time to lose," said Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University.

By donating millions of vaccine doses it bought but doesn't need and stepping up as a role model for other countries, America could change the course of the pandemic, experts told USA TODAY.

President Joe Biden has begun the process. On Monday he announced the U.S. would send 20 million doses abroad in addition to the 60 million he recently promised to India.

"Rampant disease and death in other countries can destabilize them and pose a risk to us as well. New variants could arise overseas that could put us at greater risk," Biden said. Helping other countries is "the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the strong thing to do."

But speed – and volume – are of the essence, experts say.

"The supply constrain is right now and will be most deeply felt for the next six to nine months," said Orin Levine, director of the global vaccine delivery programs at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

A woman receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in her car at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, May 4, 2021. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis.

Getting vaccine out now also will do the most good because in a pandemic, vaccines are a lot like compound interest.

"Saving early pays off in the long run. Vaccinating early pays off a lot," Levine said.

Wait until an outbreak is raging, as it is now in India, and it's too late to make much of a difference with vaccines, said William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Most of the shots take about six weeks after the first of two doses to reach full effectiveness, and that's after they've been delivered to a country and distributed to communities, he said.

Three international gatherings in the next month could be turning points, said Dr. Tom Kenyon, director of the nonprofit international health care organization Project HOPE and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's former director of global health.

This week is the G20 Global Health Summit. Next week is the World Health Assembly, and the second week of June is the G7 Leaders' Summit.

"U.S. involvement could be the tipping point," Kenyon said. "We need something to rally around, because clearly, we're failing to vaccinate the world."

Vaccine diplomacy

The United States is in the enviable position of having more vaccines than it can use.

Back when it wasn’t clear which vaccines would be the winners, U.S. taxpayers paid for the development and production of about 500 million doses that now aren't needed to vaccinate Americans, at least in the short term.

Globally, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and European Union could have a 1 billion dose surplus by the end of 2021, Levine said.

"Donating that vaccine would make a big dent in vaccine inequity and accelerate the control of the virus everywhere," he said.

Special Infection Unit paramedics and a doctor load a man showing symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus into the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system from his home in the north of Pretoria, South Africa, on Jan. 15, 2021.

Currently, only 9% of the world is vaccinated. Just 1.9% of the population of Africa is vaccinated, 17% in Asia and 23% in South America.

Long-term, the U.S. needs to help increase vaccine manufacturing capacity around the world, experts say.

"Right now the continent of Africa has almost no vaccine manufacturing capacity. That has to change," Udayakumar said.

Ideally, all of the United States' excess vaccine would go to COVAX, an international group specifically set up to get COVID-19 vaccines to the poorest and most vulnerable nations, said Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.

Udayakumar said the United States and other nations also should help make up COVAX's $2 billion budget shortfall for purchasing vaccines, in part by encouraging commitments at the upcoming global summits.

The group has built-in mechanisms to ensure that countries getting vaccines have the infrastructure to get them to their people and that they are not skimmed off by the rich and powerful.

COVAX has promised to provide vaccines for 20% of residents in participating low- and moderate-income countries by the end of the year. So far, though, most countries haven't even gotten enough shots to vaccinate 3% of their highest-risk residents and health care workers.

COVAX-supported COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Cabo Verde in March 2021.

Gostin expects the United States will give some portion of its vaccines to nations in its sphere of influence, in part to counter similar Chinese and Russian efforts.

"I hope we will prioritize countries at greatest need," he said. "Certainly India, Mexico and Brazil would be three countries within the U.S. sphere of influence that have extraordinarily high need," he said.

Whatever the United States does, it should make a splash.

"We should think of the global COVID vaccination campaign in a big and bold way," he said.

The Biden administration's efforts to get vaccine to poorer nations is seen by many as a signal the United States is asserting its long-time role as a global health leader. The move comes after the Trump administration tried to pull back from the World Health Organization.

"It's an important moment for the world when the U.S. leans back in," Levine said.

Other ways to share doses with the world

Another way to quickly get vaccine out to the rest of the world would be for the U.S. to give up its place in line. Early on in the pandemic, the United States paid in advance for doses, putting it at the front of the queue when they are manufactured.

Swapping places with countries like Mexico, Peru, Indonesia and the Philippines, which also bought vaccines in advance but are behind the U.S., could get billions of doses to middle-income countries that need them now.

"We could essentially waive our place in line now and still have the option to get those doses when we need them," Udayakumar said.

On February 26, 2021, a plane carrying 504,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility landed in Abidjan.

It's possible that by the time extra doses are ready, Americans will need them as booster shots. Some have raised ethical questions, however, about healthy Americans receiving boosters before many high-risk people across the globe have their first shots.

"Please do not get boosters until the world has received their vaccine," said Annelies Wilder-Smith, a consultant to the World Health Organization and professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Thinking outside the box

There's a lot for the U.S. to consider when deciding what to do with its extra doses.

"There are some really tough allocation issues that need to be fully aired out and agreed on if you're going to make the best use of helping others," said Art Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University. "I want to get the greatest bang for the buck."

To distribute vaccines equitably, Moss, of Johns Hopkins, said he'd like the U.S. to set up what he half-jokingly calls a Bombas approach after the sock company that donates a pair of socks to the needy for each pair a customer buys.

"I would love to see a U.S. government proposal that they're going to donate a dose of a vaccine for every person under 18 vaccinated in the United States," he said. "You could pitch that to adolescents – that if they get vaccinated they can help another person."

A campaign launched this week by the World Health Organization Foundation asks people to donate $7 when they get a COVID-19 shot. Donations to the Go Give One campaign go directly to COVAX.

Nouf Albarakati, left, comforts her son Manaf Albarakati, 14, before he receives a COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Alicia Jimenez at a vaccination clinic in King of Prussia, Pa.

Caplan said he sees another reason the U.S. should give away extra doses: it might encourage unvaccinated Americans roll up their sleeves.

Back when the supply of vaccines in the U.S. was low, people scrambled to jump the line. But demand fell when supply climbed. Maybe sending vaccines abroad could make them attractive to Americans again.

"You tell them 'We have tons of vaccines and we're sending it overseas,'" Caplan said, "and they're like 'Wait, what? Where can I get it?'"

