  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

To protect Americans and help the world, US needs to start giving more COVID-19 vaccine away more quickly, experts say

Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the next month, the United States could start a process of global COVID-19 vaccine distribution that saves millions of lives, asserts its stature as a beacon for the world and makes the nation itself safer. But it must happen quickly, experts say, and more doses need to be donated to the cause.

"There's no time to lose," said Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University.

By donating millions of vaccine doses it bought but doesn't need and stepping up as a role model for other countries, America could change the course of the pandemic, experts told USA TODAY.

President Joe Biden has begun the process. On Monday he announced the U.S. would send 20 million doses abroad in addition to the 60 million he recently promised to India.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates worldwide: How many people have been vaccinated?

"Rampant disease and death in other countries can destabilize them and pose a risk to us as well. New variants could arise overseas that could put us at greater risk," Biden said. Helping other countries is "the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the strong thing to do."

But speed – and volume – are of the essence, experts say.

"The supply constrain is right now and will be most deeply felt for the next six to nine months," said Orin Levine, director of the global vaccine delivery programs at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

A woman receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in her car at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, May 4, 2021. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis.
A woman receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in her car at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, May 4, 2021. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis.

Getting vaccine out now also will do the most good because in a pandemic, vaccines are a lot like compound interest.

"Saving early pays off in the long run. Vaccinating early pays off a lot," Levine said.

Wait until an outbreak is raging, as it is now in India, and it's too late to make much of a difference with vaccines, said William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Most of the shots take about six weeks after the first of two doses to reach full effectiveness, and that's after they've been delivered to a country and distributed to communities, he said.

Three international gatherings in the next month could be turning points, said Dr. Tom Kenyon, director of the nonprofit international health care organization Project HOPE and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's former director of global health.

This week is the G20 Global Health Summit. Next week is the World Health Assembly, and the second week of June is the G7 Leaders' Summit.

"U.S. involvement could be the tipping point," Kenyon said. "We need something to rally around, because clearly, we're failing to vaccinate the world."

Vaccine diplomacy

The United States is in the enviable position of having more vaccines than it can use.

Back when it wasn’t clear which vaccines would be the winners, U.S. taxpayers paid for the development and production of about 500 million doses that now aren't needed to vaccinate Americans, at least in the short term.

Globally, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and European Union could have a 1 billion dose surplus by the end of 2021, Levine said.

"Donating that vaccine would make a big dent in vaccine inequity and accelerate the control of the virus everywhere," he said.

Special Infection Unit paramedics and a doctor load a man showing symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus into the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system from his home in the north of Pretoria, South Africa, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Special Infection Unit paramedics and a doctor load a man showing symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus into the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system from his home in the north of Pretoria, South Africa, on Jan. 15, 2021.

Currently, only 9% of the world is vaccinated. Just 1.9% of the population of Africa is vaccinated, 17% in Asia and 23% in South America.

Long-term, the U.S. needs to help increase vaccine manufacturing capacity around the world, experts say.

"Right now the continent of Africa has almost no vaccine manufacturing capacity. That has to change," Udayakumar said.

Ideally, all of the United States' excess vaccine would go to COVAX, an international group specifically set up to get COVID-19 vaccines to the poorest and most vulnerable nations, said Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.

Udayakumar said the United States and other nations also should help make up COVAX's $2 billion budget shortfall for purchasing vaccines, in part by encouraging commitments at the upcoming global summits.

The group has built-in mechanisms to ensure that countries getting vaccines have the infrastructure to get them to their people and that they are not skimmed off by the rich and powerful.

COVAX has promised to provide vaccines for 20% of residents in participating low- and moderate-income countries by the end of the year. So far, though, most countries haven't even gotten enough shots to vaccinate 3% of their highest-risk residents and health care workers.

COVAX-supported COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Cabo Verde in March 2021.
COVAX-supported COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Cabo Verde in March 2021.

Gostin expects the United States will give some portion of its vaccines to nations in its sphere of influence, in part to counter similar Chinese and Russian efforts.

"I hope we will prioritize countries at greatest need," he said. "Certainly India, Mexico and Brazil would be three countries within the U.S. sphere of influence that have extraordinarily high need," he said.

Whatever the United States does, it should make a splash.

"We should think of the global COVID vaccination campaign in a big and bold way," he said.

The Biden administration's efforts to get vaccine to poorer nations is seen by many as a signal the United States is asserting its long-time role as a global health leader. The move comes after the Trump administration tried to pull back from the World Health Organization.

"It's an important moment for the world when the U.S. leans back in," Levine said.

Other ways to share doses with the world

Another way to quickly get vaccine out to the rest of the world would be for the U.S. to give up its place in line. Early on in the pandemic, the United States paid in advance for doses, putting it at the front of the queue when they are manufactured.

Swapping places with countries like Mexico, Peru, Indonesia and the Philippines, which also bought vaccines in advance but are behind the U.S., could get billions of doses to middle-income countries that need them now.

"We could essentially waive our place in line now and still have the option to get those doses when we need them," Udayakumar said.

On February 26, 2021, a plane carrying 504,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility landed in Abidjan.
On February 26, 2021, a plane carrying 504,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility landed in Abidjan.

It's possible that by the time extra doses are ready, Americans will need them as booster shots. Some have raised ethical questions, however, about healthy Americans receiving boosters before many high-risk people across the globe have their first shots.

"Please do not get boosters until the world has received their vaccine," said Annelies Wilder-Smith, a consultant to the World Health Organization and professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Thinking outside the box

There's a lot for the U.S. to consider when deciding what to do with its extra doses.

"There are some really tough allocation issues that need to be fully aired out and agreed on if you're going to make the best use of helping others," said Art Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University. "I want to get the greatest bang for the buck."

To distribute vaccines equitably, Moss, of Johns Hopkins, said he'd like the U.S. to set up what he half-jokingly calls a Bombas approach after the sock company that donates a pair of socks to the needy for each pair a customer buys.

"I would love to see a U.S. government proposal that they're going to donate a dose of a vaccine for every person under 18 vaccinated in the United States," he said. "You could pitch that to adolescents – that if they get vaccinated they can help another person."

A campaign launched this week by the World Health Organization Foundation asks people to donate $7 when they get a COVID-19 shot. Donations to the Go Give One campaign go directly to COVAX.

Nouf Albarakati, left, comforts her son Manaf Albarakati, 14, before he receives a COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Alicia Jimenez at a vaccination clinic in King of Prussia, Pa.
Nouf Albarakati, left, comforts her son Manaf Albarakati, 14, before he receives a COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Alicia Jimenez at a vaccination clinic in King of Prussia, Pa.

Caplan said he sees another reason the U.S. should give away extra doses: it might encourage unvaccinated Americans roll up their sleeves.

Back when the supply of vaccines in the U.S. was low, people scrambled to jump the line. But demand fell when supply climbed. Maybe sending vaccines abroad could make them attractive to Americans again.

"You tell them 'We have tons of vaccines and we're sending it overseas,'" Caplan said, "and they're like 'Wait, what? Where can I get it?'"

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com and Elizabeth Weise at eweise@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Global COVID vaccine: US should give more doses faster, experts say

Recommended Stories

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old

  • Dating apps launch new features to encourage people to get vaccinated, White House says

    The apps will offer users badges showing their vaccination status and access to premium content for those who've received their shots.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Nostalgia Alert: Shows From the ’90s That Were Canceled Way Too Soon

    From Clarissa Explains It All to Clueless (the TV show, because yes, that existed), these shows are the ones that definitely deserved so many more episodes than the ones they got. Maybe Netflix can bring them back one day? Starring Tim Allen as Tim "the Toolman" Taylor, we got to witness the lives of a family whose dad was the star of a local home improvement show—and everything that went wrong along the way.

  • Tranquilized bear tumbles from tree in Oklahoma yard — then charges wildlife officers

    “It just didn’t end well,” the homeowner said.

  • Nigeria's military investigates reports of Boko Haram leader's death

    Nigeria's military is investigating reports that the leader of militant Islamist group Boko Haram may have been killed or seriously injured following clashes with rival jihadists, an army spokesman said on Friday. Abubakar Shekau has been the figurehead of an Islamist insurgency that has since 2009 killed more than 30,000 people, forced around 2 million people to flee their homes and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. A number of reports published on Thursday in Nigeria media, citing intelligence sources, said Shekau was seriously hurt or killed after his insurgents clashed with members of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which broke away from his group in 2016.

  • Jared Kushner’s Recent Stay at the Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi Cost Taxpayers Nearly $13,000

    Jared Kushner may no longer be an unpaid senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, but he is still costing American taxpayers lots of money. Back in January, the outgoing president made a last-minute move to make sure that Secret Service protection was extended to 14 family members for six months after they […]

  • Sydney Park Says Her Way of Coping with Racism Is "Being Unapologetically" Herself

    Park spoke about what it was like to navigate the past year amid increased racism toward both of her cultural identities.

  • Kansas prosecutor says no to rape charge, so college student calls her own grand jury

    “It took me a while to find my voice. But I have found it, and I am going to use it.”

  • Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry share sweet moment after ‘The Real’ dispute

    Years after the dramatic fallout from the series, Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry share a sweet moment on social media. Tamar Braxton, one of the original co-hosts of the popular daytime talk show, was fired in 2016, which led to a years-long back and forth between the singer and the remaining co-hosts. Now, in the comments of a heartwarming post featuring Tamera Mowry and current host Adrienne Houghton, Braxton shared a sweet moment with Mowry for fans to see.

  • Prince William Has Received His First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

    The Duke of Cambridge contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic last year.

  • Are vaccine passports vital to normalcy?

    As confusion continues following the CDC announcing fully vaccinated people no longer need a mask, “The View” co-hosts react to Dr. Fauci’s comments on mask guidelines and discuss vaccine passports.

  • Alabama overturns decades-old ban on yoga in schools

    Yoga, banned in Alabama public schools since 1993, can be taught again - but with some restrictions.

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • McConnell Comes Out Against Jan. 6 Commission

    Samuel Corum/GettyAfter telling reporters he was undecided on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to have made up his mind less than 24 hours later—he will oppose an independent commission examining what happened on Jan. 6.The top Senate Republican may have castigated Donald Trump for his role in fomenting the Capitol insurrection, but on Wednesday, McConnell said he couldn’t support the bipartisan House bill creating the commission, which is expected to pass out of the House on Wednesday with some GOP support.“After careful consideration,” McConnell said from the Senate floor, “I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.”The day before, McConnell said he was weighing the proposal and wanted to read the “fine print.” That was a marked contrast from his House counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who came out swinging against the commission even though he’d deputized one of his own members to negotiate with Democrats about the parameters of a commission.McConnell’s opposition makes the prospect of 10 Republicans voting for the legislation—the number required for passage in the evenly split chamber—even more daunting. Some GOP senators are on board with the idea of a Jan. 6 commission, but many others are opposed or have left themselves room to follow the GOP leader’s lead.While McConnell called the bill creating the commission “slanted and unbalanced,” the proposal would actually establish a panel equally divided between Democrats and Republicans—five for each side. It would grant subpoena power to the commission, but only if the Democrat-appointed chair and the Republican-appointed vice chair agreed, or if a majority of the commission voted to issue a subpoena.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden administration closes two ICE facilities after allegations of abuse

    DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the closings mark an important first step in "lasting improvements to our civil immigration detention system."

  • Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eager to scare up another Halloween get-together

    The Rams having an early game on Halloween this season will allow quarterback Matthew Stafford continue a tradition.

  • Politics latest news: Australia-UK trade deal is 'not a threat', Boris Johnson says amid Cabinet row

    Boris Johnson told to cut farmers' red tape to offset 'damage' from Australia trade deal 'Quite a few' countries on cusp of green list, says Boris Johnson Fraser Nelson: Boris is fighting a lonely battle against his own officials to reopen Britain Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia Coronavirus latest news: New 'triple mutant' variant under investigation in Yorkshire Boris Johnson has said that zero tariff, zero quota trade deals should not be seen as "threats" amid an ongoing Cabinet row over a potential deal with Australia. Asked about the prospective agreement on Friday, the Prime Minister said he wanted the UK to "see these new openings not as threats but as opportunities" as he praised the benefits of free trade. "I do think that free trade deals present a fantastic opportunity for our farmers, for businesses of all kinds, and for manufacturers," he said. Downing Street said on Friday that "negotiations are still ongoing" after a Cabinet row took hold, despite several reports claiming ministers on Thursday had resolved their differences. Ministers are split between free traders pushing for full liberalisation to boost the flow of goods and sceptics who are concerned about cheap Australian meat imports impacting British farms. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will today speak to Australian trade minister Dan Tehan as they race to seal the terms of a free trade deal within three weeks. However, Stormont's incoming DUP leader warned that the deal would damage Northern Ireland's beef and sheep trade and said the prospect of such an agreement posed a "high level of risk" to farmers across the UK. Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister who will take over as DUP leader from Arlene Foster, outlined his concerns in a letter to the UK's Environment Secretary George Eustice, in which he expressed his "strong opposition".