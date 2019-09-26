'They can protect anybody': Tekashi 6ix9ine can still enter witness protection despite the giant '69' tattoo on his face

Redfern/Michael Campanella via Getty Images





The heavily tattooed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testified against one of the most dangerous gangs in the country, and prosecutors have indicated he could enter the witness protection program.

The program, run by the Marshals Service and known as WITSEC, is well up to the task of protecting him, Lenny DePaul, a former chief inspector and commander, told Insider.

"It's not their first rodeo," DePaul said. "They can protect anybody. It doesn't matter who it is."

Hernandez' distinctive face tattoos will definitely pose a problem for any attempt to make him vanish — but removing tattoos or covering them up aren't out of the question.

If the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, does enter WITSEC, he'll have to comply with strict rules and agree to wherever the Marshals Service decides to relocate him.

A former US Marshal says the agency's witness protection program is well up to the task of protecting the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine — and dealing with his face tattoos.

The former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has a massive "69" inked across his forehead, along with other designs splashed across his cheeks, temples, and throat.

Lenny DePaul, a retired chief inspector and commander of the Marshals Service, said those tattoos are going to cause a major headache for the US Marshals Service if Hernandez ends up in the famed program known as WITSEC — which prosecutors have indicated is a possibility.

Witnesses who enter WITSEC are assigned new names, identities, and locations, and are usually given an extensive makeover, DePaul said.

He added that Hernandez's tattoos could prove particularly difficult to conceal, but the agency still has a number of options available — whether that be removing some tattoos, adding more to cover up the existing ones, or simply moving Hernandez "off the grid" entirely.

"Tattoos are an issue. Even with a makeover and even with altering his appearance, it's difficult if he's all tattooed up like that," DePaul said. "There's only so much you can do, besides completely go off the grid and go dark somewhere. And then your whole life changes at that point. It's a life-altering circumstance you're in."

The witness protection program has disguised famous witnesses before — even giving them plastic surgery and liposuction

Hernandez is facing possible witness protection after he recently testified against gang members in a well-publicized trial in New York City.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to racketeering conspiracy and a slew of other charges. The crimes carry a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison, though federal prosecutors have vowed to try and cut him a better deal due to his cooperation.

WITSEC has been floated for Hernandez since he has received at least one death threat from the gang, according to The New York Times. But the possibility has prompted a number of questions over how US Marshals could possibly conceal the rapper and social media influencer whose distinctive appearance is recognizable to millions of people across the country.

But DePaul said the agency can make even the highest-profile witnesses with top-dollar bounties on their heads disappear for good. WITSEC has protected roughly 18,900 people since the program was created in 1970, disguising many an infamous criminal who flipped and turned government witness.

"It's not their first rodeo, that's for sure," DePaul told Insider. "They got everyone from [Irish-American mobster] Mickey Featherstone to [former Gambino underboss] Sammy Gravano — the worst of the worst or the best of the best, however you look at it…They can protect anybody. It doesn't matter who it is."

