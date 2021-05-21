To protect a community from climate change, New York is elevating a park

The Telegraph

Do you really know what’s in your shopping trolley? According to Dr Robert Lustig, the answer is no. Lustig is a former paediatric endocrinologist, emeritus professor at the University of California, San Francisco, maverick anti-sugar campaigner and author of a new book, Metabolical: The Truth About Processed Food and How It Poisons People and the Planet, which makes some unpalatable allegations about what is on our supermarket shelves. He argues that due to a cocktail of added sugar, emulsifiers, flavour enhancements and pesticides, even foods that are made to appear “healthy” – like sliced bread and ready-made smoothies – are overengineered, highly processed and “poisonous” to our health. A highly processed diet is a key contributor to chronic disease, including the trifecta of heart disease, cancer and dementia. According to Lustig, there’s little truth in the idiom “the best thing since sliced bread” – it is secretly processed supermarket staples like bread, breakfast cereals and flavoured yogurt he takes a swing at for their high proportions of sugar and refined carbohydrates. “You’re not eating for one, you’re eating for 100 trillion – your gut microbiome – all the time,” he tells me over Zoom from his home in California. “They’ve got to eat something. The thing that feeds them is fibre – it slows down the absorption of glucose and, in addition, the soluble fibre allows the colonic bacteria to make the short-chain fatty acids butyrate and propionate, which actually make your immune system function better. But processed food is lower in fibre.” The other baddie is added sugar, which is the subject of Lustig’s previous book, Fat Chance. Higher glucose spikes from eating are associated with higher levels of inflammation, which is in turn associated with cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes, and higher mortality. Food should “protect your liver and feed your gut” and, Lustig argues, processed food does neither. In fact, he claims that everything that requires a nutritional information label is best avoided. This includes “ultra-processed” foods (UPFs), which make up more than half the total dietary energy consumed in high-income countries such as the UK, Canada and the USA, according to research published in the journal Public Health Nutrition. These include ready meals, confectionery, crisps and spreads – they often contain few or no whole foods and a high proportion of industrial ingredients you would never find in your kitchen at home. But it also includes foods that don’t appear to be UPFs but are processed nonetheless – according to Lustig, these are the secret health hazards hiding in your shopping basket. You may be familiar with the counterargument in the war against “processed” food, which states that virtually all food is processed. Cooking, steaming and curing all count as food processing. But Lustig’s argument that a homemade loaf of rye bread is very different to a supermarket sliced loaf is compelling – while both are technically processed, only one is likely to contain added sugar, preservatives and emulsifiers. “A nutrition label is a warning label. Real food doesn’t need a label as nothing has been done to it,” he says. His book argues that mass food production adds things that are bad for us and takes away things that are good for us at every stage of manufacturing – the result is “systemic inflammation that contributes to chronic disease.” Inflammation is emerging as a key catalyst for a legion of health problems – cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and obesity, but also metabolic syndrome, high cholesterol and joint problems. “[Processed food] may not be the only reason for inflammation, but it’s certainly a primary reason.” However, an all or nothing approach is likely unsustainable for most people. Lustig likens highly processed food to cigarettes – one isn’t good for you, but it would probably take prolonged and frequent use to do permanent harm. Nor is it a one-size-fits-all approach – some foods that are perfectly healthy by anyone’s standards, such as a tin of chickpeas, have a nutritional information label. Lustig claims he hasn’t set out to make good nutritional choices even more complicated; he says he simply wants to encourage people to eat more “real food”. That’s “anything that hasn’t been stripped of its beneficial properties and sprinkled with toxins,” whether they are environmental toxins, pesticides and hormones from farming, artificial flavourings, emulsifiers or added sugars. If you eat more “real food” that both protects your liver, by not flooding it with glucose and refined carbohydrate and feeds your gut, by providing it with dietary fibre, you lower your risk of metabolic disease. The unhealthy “healthy” foods – three things to look out for Sliced bread (even wholegrain) According to Lustig, the current methods used to make mass-produced bread “strip away all the good stuff” for longer shelf life – most notably dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy gut. “If you go to the bakery and buy a loaf of bread, it’s a day or two days before it’s stale. If you buy a loaf of bread at the supermarket, it lasts a long time. Bakery bread stales so rapidly because it doesn’t have sugar in it,” he says. “Why is the sugar in the supermarket bread? Because it doesn’t boil off when you bake it – it’s hygroscopic, it holds onto moisture and keeps the bread spongy so it lasts longer on the shelf.” He also argues that the mass-manufacturing process strips bread of essential nutrients and antioxidants. “If you look at the structure of grain like wheat, the starch is on the inside, the fibre is on the outside and then there’s the germ, which contains the nucleic acids, polyphenols and antioxidants – all the things that the grain needs in order to be able to grow. The problem is that that germ goes rancid fast. As soon as that wheat is pulverised, all those nucleic acids and polyphenols – all those good chemicals, which I call the ‘goodie bag’ in my book, are spilled.” Lustig also warns against assuming that wholegrain bread or bread with added fibre is automatically a healthier choice. "As soon as [bread is] milled, it’s not whole grain anymore," he writes. "[They] can claim that their product is whole grain because it started with whole grain, but it’s not what’s in the food, rather it’s what’s been done to the food that really counts." He advises buying from a bakery or, even better, baking it yourself. Pre-made smoothies Those appealing smoothies might promise to tick off several of your five-a-day in one fell swoop, but Lustig argues fruit is better-eaten whole. Blending destroys the fibre in fruit, meaning your body absorbs the fructose more rapidly, causing blood sugar to spike. Fruit juices are off the table entirely – Lustig writes that they are “as egregious a delivery vehicle for sugar as is soda”. “Smoothies are not inherently unhealthy – it depends what is in them. Say it’s a green smoothie of celery, kale and apple. It’s been blended, so what they did was it took the cellulose (the stringy stuff in celery) and sheared it to smithereens,” he says. “You need the cellulose in order to create the latticework on the inside of your intestine that protects your liver. But in a green juice, there’s nothing to protect the liver from as it’s not sugary... Fruit smoothies are very different because they’re loaded with sugar. The fibre has been destroyed, so you will absorb that sugar rapidly. And that’s why fruit juice and smoothies are associated with Type 2 diabetes just the way sugary soft drinks are.” Even when making a smoothie at home, "the blades of the Vitamix, Breville, or Magic Bullet shear the insoluble fiber to smithereens, same as juice," he writes. "As a result, the fibre is not protecting the liver from the onslaught of the sugar in the fruit smoothie." So, vegetable smoothies with fewer fruit ingredients are preferable. But Lustig is clear that, even if you blend a green smoothie at home, it isn't as good for you as eating the fruit or vegetable itself. Ready-made deli items like houmous or falafel Brace yourself: under Lustig’s dictate, any food that has is not in its natural state – i.e it has been processed and has added sugar, preservatives or additives – is best avoided. This includes “healthy” supermarket foods that you might put in your basket or pick up for lunch without a second thought – dips like houmous and tzatziki, falafel or pre-packaged sushi. These can – although do not always – contain modified starch, extra salt, added sugar (such as dextrose) or preservatives. Look for a short ingredients list with as few additives as possible. “Real food doesn’t have a label, because nothing’s been done to it – with some exceptions, for instance for meat and fish,” he says. “A nutrition information label means it’s been processed in some fashion.” Metabolical: The Truth about Processed Food and How it Poisons People and the Planet by Dr Robert Lustig (£14.99, Yellow Kite) is out now