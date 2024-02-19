Protect your eyes on April 8. How to safely view the 2024 total solar eclipse

It’s the event that everyone wants to view. The solar eclipse will be taking place on April 8.

To ensure that this event is viewed safely without causing damage either temporarily or permanently to your eyes, Erie ophthalmologist Dr. Nicholas Sala is advising all eclipse viewers to wear the proper eyewear.

“It’s extremely important to be wearing protective spectacles that are unique for solar eclipses,” Sala said. “There is a special filter that is recommended, an ISO 12312-2, and they are usually part of eclipse glasses."

According to eclipse.aas.org, ISO 12312-2 is the international safety standard filter that will reduce visible sunlight to safe levels while also blocking the solar UV and IR radiation.

“The filter eliminates a lot of the ultra-violet light and a lot of the heat production that the light produces," Sala said. "When you use these glasses, typically you can’t really see anything through them. That’s why they are unique and helpful in this kind of circumstance.”

Sala advised that this particular filter will prevent any damages to the retina, or the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of your eyeball and the macula, the part of your eye that processes what you see directly in front of you.

No matter where you buy your solar glasses to safely view the April 8 total solar eclipse, it's vital they carry the code ISO 12312-2.

How can the eclipse damage your eyes?

Glasses with the ISO 12312-2 filter will ensure your safety when viewing the eclipse compared to any glasses or devices without the filter.

Sunglasses, homemade eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers can still cause damage to the eyes.

“The damage usually effects the retina at the macula at the central portion of the retina,” said Sala. “A combination of light energy damage to the retina and actually heat production will actually damage sometimes permanently, sometimes temporarily the cells causing reduced vision and especially reduced central vision in both eyes because it will affect both eyes.”

If your eyes are damaged from improper viewing of the eclipse, the American Academy of Ophthalmology warns that there is no treatment for solar (or eclipse) retinopathy, defined as a photochemical injury to the macular tissue.

If you experience solar retinopathy, consult your ophthalmologist immediately to receive an eye scan. Most people will recover within three to six months, but some will retain permanent damage from vision loss to blind spots.

How to view the eclipse without filtered glasses

If you are unable to obtain a pair of the special filtered glasses, there are other ways to view the eclipse.

One way to safely view the eclipse is by making a pinhole viewer.

“I believe there are other things that can be done like the pinhole thing,” said Sala. “... you’re not physically looking at it, you’re looking as the light goes through the pinhole and the back of the thing. ... you don’t look directly at the sun. That’s about the only one that I’m aware of.”

California Institute of Technology, in association with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, offers one version of a pinhole camera with detailed instructions on how to create one on their website at jpl.nasa.gov. The camera can be crafted with simple materials, including white card stock paper, scissors, aluminum foil, tape and a pin, paper clip or pencil.

Where can you get solar eclipse glasses?

For those looking to purchase the eclipse glasses, eclipse.aas.org has a list of retailers that will ensure an authentic pair. Erie-area retailers on the list include Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart.

“We've just got to make sure that we are purchasing the appropriate glasses,” Sala added. “Just be very careful on that day and enjoy the eclipse.”

Behrend's Yahn Planetarium has purchased 50,000 pairs of protective eclipse glasses that will be given to all school children in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties sometime before the eclipse.

Also, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive, has eclipse glasses for sale for $2 in its gift shop called Presque Isle Gallery & Gifts.

