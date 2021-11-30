‘Protect him now’: Pizzuto’s family pleas for mercy in death row clemency hearing

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Angelinna Pizzuto recalled Tuesday morning that she and her older brother, Gerald, were repeatedly beaten and sexually abused by their stepfather, Bud Bartholomew, when they were children.

They were never given refuge from Bartholomew’s abuse, she said. Along with her old sister, Elsie Rado, Angelinna Pizzuto appeared during a clemency hearing before the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole in an effort to protect their brother, a convicted killer and Idaho death row inmate for more than 35 years.

“Please, I’m here to ask you to protect him now,” Angelinna Pizzuto told the seven-member parole board during the virtual meeting. “Please grant my brother the chance to die on God’s time.”

A rare death row clemency bid for Gerald Pizzuto began with testimony from his sisters and arguments from his attorneys, who are pushing for him to die naturally in prison. Members of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are set to argue in support of Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection Tuesday afternoon.

Bruce Livingston, left, discusses Gerald Pizzuto’s medical conditions with the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole during a clemency hearing for Pizzuto, right, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Pizzuto, 65 and confined to a wheelchair, was present for the hearing alongside members of his legal team at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where Pizzuto and other death row inmates reside.

Bruce Livingston, one of his attorneys through the nonprofit Federal Defender Services of Idaho, told the parole board of Pizzuto’s terminal late-stage bladder cancer, heart disease and severe diabetes, asking that they spare him from lethal injection. “God will take him shortly in due course,” he said.

Pizzuto could die at any time, Livingston said, as he’s been in hospice care for two years and isn’t a threat to anyone.

“The taking of his life through state-sanctioned execution is unnecessary,” Livingston said.

Pizzuto’s case stems from his 1986 conviction on two felony counts of first-degree murder after he was charged with killing two gold prospectors at an Idaho County cabin . Two of Pizzuto’s accomplices in the deadly robbery, James Rice and William Odom Jr., took plea deals for shorter sentences and testifying against Pizzuto, who was sentenced to death. Rice and Odom Jr. each served 12 years for their role in the slayings, and later released from prison.

Meanwhile, Pizzuto has remained on death row for more than three decades, avoiding execution on three separate occasions during that time. Idaho’s latest attempt at putting him to death came when a state district court judge signed Pizzuto’s death warrant in May, only for the parole board to grant his petition for a clemency hearing two weeks later, which led to a stay of execution.

A month before, Pizzuto’s attorneys at the nonprofit Federal Defender Services of Idaho appealed to the parole board for the clemency hearing. They cited an extremely abusive childhood, as well as his terminal illness of late-stage bladder cancer that saw Pizzuto transition to hospice care now about two years ago.

His legal team stated in its April petition that Pizzuto long ago accepted responsibility for his crimes and does not wish to make excuses in making this “extraordinary” request. Rather, they sought the rare review not based on some question of their client’s innocence, but in an appeal to the parole board’s ability to grant mercy.

Tuesday’s hearing is believed to be just the second time Idaho has held a clemency review for a death row inmate since 1977, when the state reestablished capital punishment. Over that same period, Idaho executed three prisoners, each by lethal injection — the last in 2012.

The only other hearing of its kind occurred in the state in 1996, when the parole board voted 3-2 to recommend the death sentence of convicted murderer Donald Paradis be reduced to life in prison over questions of his innocence. Then-Gov. Phil Batt accepted the majority decision and granted the request.

A timeline for the parole board’s recommendation to Gov. Brad Little on Pizzuto’s clemency petition is unknown, but a decision will not be issued Tuesday, board members said.