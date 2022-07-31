My Take: 'Protect Holland Taxpayers' is Comcast trying to scare you on local broadband plan

Since the 1970s, fiber optic cables have connected computers together to make up what we call the internet. It’s how your internet service provider connects cities together. It’s how cellphone towers work. It’s what makes undersea intercontinental connections happen. It is now becoming increasingly popular to run these cables directly into homes and businesses in order to provide the best possible quality and speed. These advantages are why the Holland BPW started offering these types of connections way back in 1992. This new Holland Fiber proposal is simply a plan to expand their existing small-but-already-successful network.

In Holland, you have essentially one option for internet; Comcast (rebranded “Xfinity”) in the City, or Charter (rebranded “Spectrum”) on the north side. Alternatives are AT&T’s “U-verse” DSL (much slower for the same cost), slow and expensive satellite internet, or a cellphone network with spotty coverage.

Hundreds of fiber optic cables connect to a server in an enclosed climate-controlled hut Thursday, May 5, 2022, in downtown Holland.

Comcast knows that they’re effectively a monopoly in our city. That’s why, when this new millage was proposed, they created “Protect Holland Taxpayers”; a scare-tactics shell fund to funnel corporate money to influence our local election. This fund has been cold-calling our residents, sending unsolicited fliers through the post, and running ads in our city.

They would rather retain their monopoly and keep raising prices, forcing contracts, enforcing data caps, and providing poor customer service than risk having to compete in the free market through the BPW's open access plan. “Protect Holland Taxpayers” is funded by Comcast to protect their interests, not ours.

To address the smear campaign’s arguments head-on:

This proposal will fail, just like Traverse City’s did. Actually, Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber internet project is just getting started. It began in 2019 and is expanding now. It has been difficult to build anything during the pandemic with supply chain issues and other COVID distractions. Naysayers have been using this to smear their “government internet” project as “behind schedule” and “falling short,” as if it has already succeeded or failed. Have you, the reader, actually spoken to any of the few current customers of TCL&P’s new internet service? From what I’ve heard, they’re very happy to have had the option to switch.

This BPW project is just big government overreach. Holland is so very lucky to have our locally run nonprofit, the Board of Public Works. In my experience as a customer, they have shown themselves to be great stewards of our resources. That’s why their customer satisfaction ratings are sky-high. In fact, just last year, they lowered electric rates because of their investments in infrastructure (namely, in this case, the new power plant). I have had nothing but good customer service interactions with them. I can’t say the same for Comcast. I like the idea of keeping my dollars here in Holland instead of sending them to Comcast headquarters in Philadelphia.

This project is going to harm low-income families and those who are struggling. Did you know the millage is based off of the taxable value of your home? Low-income households will be impacted the least by this proposal. I encourage you to look up the taxable value of your home on the BPW’s website and calculate for yourself exactly how much you would pay. My estimated monthly cost is lower than the median, and yours may be as well. Low-income families are the most at risk of exploitation by the monopoly internet provider situation we find ourselves in today. Students need the internet to do homework. Adults need the internet to do job searches and to access remote work opportunities. This is our opportunity to offer competitive options for them.

Other cities have tried this and they all failed. Other cities don’t have a locally owned nonprofit that’s over 100 years old and has been providing fiber for 30 years. Also, for every failure story that Comcast tries to scare you with, there are plenty of successes. More than 750 communities across the United States have embraced operating their own broadband network.

The site of the soon-to-be installed fiber optic cable sits Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Holiday West Village in Holland. Crews are working to feed the cable through the ground to hold the fiber cable.

Dear reader, I ask you to think if you have any friends or family anywhere that currently have access to a fiber connection. Do you know anyone? Give them a call or write them a note and ask them what their experience has been. I think you’ll find the conversation enlightening. I am voting "yes" on Aug. 2 and I hope you will join me. Learn more from local resident advocates at hollandfiber.org, or from the BPW’s website at hollandcityfiber.com.

— Leo Herzog is a resident in the city of Holland and IT Project Manager for Hope College. Views expressed are his own.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: 'Protect Holland Taxpayers' is Comcast trying to scare you on local broadband plan