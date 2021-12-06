  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

LAURAN NEERGAARD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, get a booster if you’re eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

For all the attention omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many places remains the extra-contagious delta variant.

“Delta is the real risk right now. Omicron is an uncertain threat,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press. Regardless of the coronavirus type, Collins said "we do know what to do.”

It will take a few weeks to learn key aspects about this latest variant, including whether it's more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity -- and if so, how by much.

In the meantime, “what we need to do is add more layers of protection,” says Dr. Julie Vaishampayan of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. That's especially important with holiday travel and gatherings around the corner.

A booster shot is one of those layers. The added dose triggers a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. Even if the antibodies don't prove quite as effective against omicron as they are against other variants, simply having more of them might compensate -- in addition to bolstering protection against delta.

In addition to masking, avoiding crowds and improving ventilation, testing is another protective step. That’s recommended for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or was potentially exposed to the virus. But it also could help ensure safety before holiday gatherings, even if everyone attending has been vaccinated, Vaishampayan says.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

Why can’t some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study shows men spread COVID particles more than women and children

    And the louder you talk, the more particles you're likely to emit, one of the study's authors said.

  • NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

    All private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine rules in the nation. The move by Mayor Bill de Blasio comes as cases are climbing again in the U.S. and the worrisome but little-understood omicron variant is gaining a toehold in New York and elsewhere around the country. “We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” he said.

  • US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits." On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October.

  • Walgreens apologizes after failing to notify parents of canceled child vaccine appointments

    Dania Palanker and her 7-year-old daughter, Nadia, felt excited as they bundled into the car in Washington, D.C., last week to get Nadia's coronavirus vaccine. The evening before, Palanker received an automated email from Walgreens confirming Nadia's appointment at the chain's outlet in Cheverly, Md. "We'll see you tomorrow!" read the subject line.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Their anticipation turned to disappoint

  • Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

    One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. In excerpts released ahead of a speech Monday, Prof. Sarah Gilbert says the scientific advances made in fighting deadly viruses “must not be lost” due to the cost of fighting the current pandemic. Gilbert is scheduled to make the remarks Monday night when she delivers this year’s Richard Dimbleby lecture, named after the late broadcaster who was the BBC’s first war correspondent and a pioneer of television news in Britain.

  • Ex-U.S. Senator Perdue takes on Georgia governor - and Trump target - Kemp

    Former U.S. Senator David Perdue launched a bid for Georgia governor on Monday, challenging fellow Republican Governor Brian Kemp and deepening an intra-party rift driven by former President Donald Trump ahead of two critical elections in 2022. Whichever Republican wins the party's nomination, they will likely face voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who said last week she would make a second run for governor in the election battleground state. "I'm running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never the governor of Georgia," Perdue said in a 2-1/2 minute video that labeled Kemp as incapable of defeating Abrams, despite his narrow victory over her in 2018.

  • A mom was banned from St. Luke’s Children’s. Now she can’t find a local doctor for her son

    Mikayla Ririe’s 4-year-old son has Angelman syndrome and epilepsy, diagnoses that require a pediatric neurologist.

  • Oregon Health Authority moves to implement 'permanent' indoor mask mandate

    The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) assembled a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) earlier this week to address a permanent indoor mask mandate in Oregon, which is only one of a few states that still retains one nearly two years into the pandemic.

  • People Thirsty to Reverse Their Coronavirus Vaccination Love This Wacky ‘Treatment’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA few months ago, a channel popped up in the anti-vaccine recesses of the fringe-friendly social media platform Telegram and began extolling the virtues of the “Niatonin Protocol,” a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements. (The exact cocktail is situational and ever-shifting.) Through a barrage of anonymous anecdotes and jumbled, supposedly scientific explanations, the group argued this program was a sure

  • Gottlieb: Variant-specific vaccines 'may not work'

    Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that "there's reason to believe" variant-specific immunizations might not work against other COVID-19 variants."Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asked Gottlieb on CBS if the Biden administration needed to look at getting vaccine manufacturers to "reboot" existing COVID-19 vaccines in order to tackle the new omicron variant.Noting that companies,...

  • Images show X-rays taken from a US medical journal's report about girl with rare dental condition

    Two images of a skull with an abnormal number of teeth have been shared online alongside a claim they show X-rays of an ordinary toddler. The claim is misleading; the images have been taken from a report in a US medical journal about an 11-year-old child suffering from a rare dental condition.The images were shared in a Facebook post by an Australian-based user here. A screenshot of the Facebook post taken December 12, 2021.The post shared a screenshot of a separate Twitter post showing two X-ra

  • Ham and pepperoni products from Michigan have been recalled. Testing found listeria

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • Man describes receiving a potential cure for Type 1 diabetes

    Brian Shelton lived for nearly 50 years with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic disease in which the insulin-making cells in the pancreas are destroyed, forcing a person to be dependent on insulin -- delivered via shots or an insulin pump -- to stay alive. For Shelton, of Ohio, that meant facing episodes of severe hypoglycemia, where his blood sugar level would drop so low that he would lose consciousness without warning. In one episode, Shelton's blood sugar level dropped after he shoveled snow, causing him to fall, as he describes it, "face-first into the concrete."

  • A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15 of his friends who joined him at a New York anime convention also have COVID-19

    A Minnesota man who attended an NYC anime convention tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant. Now he says 15 of his friends have COVID-19.

  • Medics slam Rep. Matt Gaetz for saying COVID-19 is the best way to protect against getting COVID-19

    Rep. Matt Gaetz has refused to say whether he is vaccinated but has claimed that getting COVID-19 was "mother nature's vaccine."

  • Walnut Benefits That Will Make You Finally Learn to Like This Nut

    If the nutritional benefits of walnuts don't convince you to eat more of the food, their versatility will surely do the trick.

  • I've been weight training for 1.5 years but haven't seen much muscle development. What am I doing wrong?

    Make sure you're lifting heavy and hard enough, and don't neglect nutrition and recovery, said Harry Smith, a personal trainer and nutritionist.

  • Moderna Stock Drops. The Omicron Picture Is Getting Slightly Less Hazy.

    Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said Sunday that there's a risk its vaccine would decrease in effectiveness due to Omicron.

  • Why Your COVID Booster Shot Makes You So Thirsty

    Feeling dehydrated after rolling up your sleeve for a vaccine? Here's what's going on.

  • Scientists uncover possible reasons behind rare blood clots associated with some COVID-19 vaccines

    Arizona researchers are one step closer to understanding a type of extremely rare blood clots. What they found has implications for the future of vaccine safety.