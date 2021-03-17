Protect our ocean 'to solve challenges of century'

Helen Briggs - BBC environment correspondent
·3 min read
Turtle swimming over a coral reef
Ocean life has been declining worldwide, due to overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change

Protecting the ocean has a triple whammy effect, safeguarding climate, food and biodiversity, according to new research.

A global map compiled by international scientists pinpoints priority places for action to maximise benefits for people and nature.

Currently, only 7% of the ocean is protected.

A pledge to protect at least 30% by 2030 is gathering momentum ahead of this year's key UN biodiversity summit.

The study, published in the scientific journal Nature, sets a framework for prioritising areas of the ocean for protection.

The ocean covers 70% of the Earth, yet its importance for solving the challenges of our time has been overlooked, said study researcher Prof Boris Worm of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"The benefits are clear," he said. "If we want to solve the three most pressing challenges of our century - biodiversity loss, climate change and food shortages - we must protect our ocean."

What did the study look at?

The ocean supports a unique web of life and harbours valuable food resources, while acting as a sink for greenhouse gases.

Low tide
Healthy seas protect vital ecosystems and services

The researchers developed an algorithm to identify where in the world ocean protections such as marine protected areas and responsible fisheries management could deliver the greatest benefits across three goals of biodiversity protection, seafood production and climate mitigation.

Locations were mapped to create a "blueprint" that governments can use in planning and implementing commitments to protect the ocean from overfishing and habitat destruction.

Rather than a single map for ocean conservation, the researchers created a framework for countries to decide which areas to protect depending on their national priorities.

How much ocean needs protection?

The analysis suggests that 30% is the minimum amount of ocean that the world must protect in order to provide multiple benefits to humanity.

This fits with a pledge to protect 30% of world and land by 2030, to which a growing number of countries have signed up, including the US, UK, Canada and the European Commission.

Fresh sea food on sale, Spain
Protecting certain ocean areas could increase the amount of seafood, the scientists say

Many of the priority places identified in the research fall under the jurisdiction of countries that can enact proactive and sustainable ocean policies, Jennifer McGowan of the Center for Biodiversity and Global Change, Yale University and The Nature Conservancy, said.

"Often times we think about protection as just being about saving the whales, but the oceans provide so much more to us - they are providing food for the planet, providing refuges for species under climate change, it's a huge carbon sink that really matters to our climate," she told BBC News.

"What this research is suggesting is that with one of our strongest mechanisms, which is ocean protection, we can help deliver good outcomes for all of those things."

Priority areas for protection for biodiversity include the Antarctic Peninsula, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the Mascarene Plateau and the Southwest Indian Ridge.

What does the ocean do for the climate?

The study revealed for the first time figures on the amount of carbon released into the ocean through trawling of the ocean floor.

This fishing method, which drags heavy nets across the ocean floor, is pumping one gigatonne of carbon emissions into the ocean every year, equivalent to all emissions from global aviation, the scientists said.

If we're to succeed in stopping global warming, we must leave the carbon-rich seabed undisturbed, said Dr Trisha Atwood of Utah State University.

"Our findings about the climate impacts of bottom trawling will make the activities on the ocean's seabed hard to ignore in climate plans going forward," she added.

The study found that eliminating 90% of the present risk of greenhouse gas release due to bottom trawling would require protecting only about 4% of the ocean, mostly within national waters.

The study is funded by the National Geographic Society and the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Follow Helen on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates

    For the first time, scientists have used human cells to make structures that mimic the earliest stages of development, which they say will pave the way for more research without running afoul of restrictions on using real embryos. “We believe our model can open up this field,” he said, if “you can test your hypothesis without using human embryos.” Wu’s team used embryonic stem cells and the second team used reprogrammed skin cells to produce balls of cells that resemble one of the earliest stages of human development.

  • Traveling to California? At Theme Parks, Food Is Main Attraction

    Southern California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm is known for its decadent fried chicken dinners and boysenberry pie. It’s also equally famous for its thrill rides, like the rickety, wooden…

  • Europe seeks alliance with US to tackle aviation emissions

    The European Union wants to work with the U.S. government to curb aviation's contribution to climate change, including through possible pollution standards on jet fuel, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday. The EU has said every sector must contribute to its goal of eliminating its net emissions of the greenhouse gases causing climate change by 2050. As well as emitting carbon dioxide, flights contribute to climate change by producing nitrous gases, soot and water vapour contrails that can cause an amplified warming effect.

  • Republicans hostility grows toward illegal immigrants as party attacks Biden on border

    Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, an unease that the Republican Party is moving to capitalize on in its bid to retake Congress. The poll findings, based on surveys conducted before and after Donald Trump’s presidency, show that Republicans are becoming more unified around the former president’s hardline views on immigration, even as the rest of the country has become more welcoming. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans said in a Feb. 18-24 poll that they want more fencing along the southern border with Mexico, up six points from 2015.

  • This Macy's beauty sale has products from Clinique, Tarte and more for 40 to 50% off

    This huge Macy's beauty sale is your chance to save big on much-loved brands such as Clinique and Lancôme—shop our top picks.

  • Line of rain and storms moves through SE Texas ahead of cold front

    As rain moves in with a cold front, the chance for severe storms remain low, but not zero.

  • Should the hurricane season begin earlier?

    Significant storms have been forming earlier than usual in recent years.

  • Opening the vaccine doors too wide, too fast could threaten equity

    Several states are making their entire adult populations eligible for coronavirus vaccines well ahead of President Biden's May 1 goal. Why it matters: Opening up eligibility could get more shots in arms, but it also risks creating more competition for vaccines before many vulnerable Americans have received theirs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Alaska and Mississippi have made the vaccine available to everyone older than 16. Ohio, Utah, Michigan, Montana and Connecticut have all said they'll follow suit within the next few weeks, per CNN.Where it stands: Alaska has fully vaccinated more of its population than any other state, at over 18%, and Connecticut is near the top, according to Johns Hopkins' vaccine tracker.But Ohio and Michigan are in the middle of the pack, and only seven states have vaccinated smaller shares of the their population than Mississippi.Nationally, about 37% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and about 65% have received at least one dose, per the CDC. What they're saying: "One of the risks of opening up to all adults is it does become a bit of a free for all, and it becomes much more difficult to target vaccines and ensure those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated first," KFF's Jen Tolbert said."It is wonderful news that come May, vaccine supply will no longer be the limiting factor in getting Americans vaccinated. The bottleneck will then become distribution. Demand will outstrip our ability to get shots in arms, and that's when the 'hunger games' will truly begin," said Celine Gounder, an assistant professor at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine."We will need to pay special attention to equity, otherwise the most vulnerable will be left out, including people who work hourly jobs, don't have easy access to a computer or the internet, have lower levels of literacy, and have disabilities," she added.The other side: An increase in vaccine supply may mean that speed and equity don't necessarily have to work against each other. "We can increase eligibility to get as much speed going as possible (and prevent doses from sitting in storage), while also targeting communities that are unable to get access due to barriers to care," said Leana Wen, a visiting professor at George Washington University School of Public Health.Between the lines: Even when eligibility is wide open, providers may still have some ability to prioritize the highest-risk patients."As providers are scheduling appointments, they should consider an individual’s risk of exposure due to their employment and their vulnerability to severe disease in determining how to schedule appointments," the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center wrote in a memo announcing the eligibility dates last week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tesla faces race with Volkswagen as German car giant targets battery costs and new gigafactories

    The race to dominate the electric-vehicle industry may be getting tighter between Tesla and Volkswagen, as the German auto giant revealed plans on Monday to reduce the cost of its batteries and operate a wide-ranging charging network.

  • Tracking the celebratory reaction to the Browns signing John Johnson

    NFL analysts and fans really love the Browns signing John Johnson

  • Sectors That Produce the Most Greenhouse Gas Emissions

    Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is one of the top ways to slow global warming. This is where most of the emissions come from.

  • They've been underground for 17 years. Now billions of cicadas are ready to party.

    Billions of Brood X cicadas that have spent 17 years patiently growing in complete darkness⁠⁠ will emerge across the United States next week.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Dutch and American scientists unlock mystery of what makes the hummingbird hum

    Scientists have developed an acoustic model that solves one of nature's mysteries, how the hummingbird makes its hum. Research by Eindhoven University of Technology spin-off company Sorama and Stanford University’s professor David Lentink used 12 high-speed cameras, six pressure plates and 2,176 microphones to measure how the wings of six Anna’s hummingbirds created their soporific sound. Previously, scientists were unsure whether it was the sound of the air through the birds' feathers, vortices in the air flow or air pressure changes that generated the noise. The paper, published on Tuesday in the journal eLife, explains that the hovering birds make their pleasant hum from the pressure difference between the top and underside of the wings, primarily via upward lifting pressure. The birds beat their wings on average 40 times a second, and the team found that hummingbirds' wings create lift both on the up and down stroke of their wings, which follows an unusual U-shape. Most birds' wings only create lift on the down stroke. “This is the reason why birds and insects make different sounds,” said Prof Lentink. “Mosquitoes whine, bees buzz, hummingbirds hum, and larger birds ‘whoosh’. Most birds are relatively quiet because they generate most of the lift only once during the wingbeat at the downstroke. Hummingbirds and insects are noisier because they do so twice per wingbeat.” Using the measurements, the researchers created a 3D acoustic model of bird and insect wings to show how animals generate sound and predict the kind of volume and timbre each flap will make. Rick Scholte, chief executive of the acoustic consultancy Sorama, said these insights will be applied to help make household and transportation devices less noisy, and also to make their buzzing actively pleasant. “We produced a model that explained how the sound was being produced, connecting the maths with the back-calculated 3D pressure fields to explain how the hummingbird creates its typical hum,” he said. “These insights can be literally translated to understanding how a ventilator or a drone propellor makes sound. They still need to move air, so there is no way they can make no sound. "What we can do is really observe nature and sounds we like: the sound of the sea crashing or leaves whistling. Since most people like hummingbirds and find them soothing, we can take this model and use it to improve the sound design of products around us, like a ventilator or drone.”

  • German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

    German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. BMW declined, however, to follow General Motors and other automakers who have said their goal is to phase out internal combustion passenger vehicles by a specific date. Instead, the Munich-based carmaker said it would adjust production among battery, hybrid and efficient internal combustion engines as different parts of the world adopt electric driving at different rates.

  • The rich biodiversity in and around Delhi is in dire need of protection

    A survey of the remnant Aravalli forests of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Delhi revealed that they harbour an astonishingly rich diversity of wildlife with relatively high densities of mammals in non-protected areas.

  • Ex-Packers RB Jamaal Williams 'grateful and blessed' to be signing with Detroit Lions

    Jamaal Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, according to his agency, ISA Sports and Entertainment

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.