‘We need to protect ourselves’: State grant funding to support local nonprofits security efforts

Millions of dollars in state grant funding are headed to local nonprofits in an effort to beef up security.

“Having those funds on hand is just peace of mind,” Shawn Brokos, Security Director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said.

The organization is receiving $150,000.

“We decided to apply for it this year, we meaning the Jewish Federation, to help cover any armed security guard costs that we may need in advance of the trial,” Brokos said.

She’s referring to the trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing eleven people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. The trial is set for later this month.

Brokos says the Jewish Federation lobbied lawmakers to create this grant after the incident. The money is earmarked for nonprofits threatened by terrorism or hate crimes.

“We can prepare for it and to have $150,000 from the state is going to be so helpful to us,” Brokos said.

Also receiving money, Destiny of Faith, Inc., a church in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood that was the site of a shooting outside a funeral in October 2022. Six people were injured.

Other recipients include the Afro American Music Institute, The Open Door, Inc., SisTers PGH, The Congregation of Dor Hadash and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

“We need to protect ourselves. It’s not just us in the Jewish community. All of our faith-based partners are at the stage where they need to do this, as well as our schools,” Brokos said.

In all, Allegheny County nonprofits received $360,000 in grant money.

