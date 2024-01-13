Protect your pets as massive cold front is on the move
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region expects their animal law enforcement team to be busy this weekend responding to pet welfare calls.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region expects their animal law enforcement team to be busy this weekend responding to pet welfare calls.
The Environmental Protection Agency has scrapped a plan to phase out mammal testing for studying chemical toxicity.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
Here's how you can benefit your health this week, according to recent studies.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
Also on mega markdown: cordless vacuums at over $100 off, iPads at $80 off, closet storage at 60% off and so, so much more.
Take control of your reproductive health with an at-home fertility test - track your hormone levels, ovulation and peak fertility each month.
Artifact, the buzzy news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is shutting down less than a year after its launch.
Unveiled at CES 2024, the Invoxia Minitailz smart pet tracker may save the lives of many cats and dogs with its AFib detection.
Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum include extreme nausea and vomiting. Like Kate Middleton, this mom was hospitalized for it.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
I can't stop thinking about the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, the latest edition of one of our favorite gaming laptops.
Mazda Spirit Racing unveiled a pair of race-ready concepts based on the Miata and the Mazda3, respectively. They might be headed for production.
Delta Air Lines looks to reach cruising altitude following the travel industry’s post-pandemic ascension — even after pilot contract negotiations and a calculated capacity restoration effort.
We dive into everything that happened at CES 2024.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.