Protect your precious Apple Watch Series 4 with a $9 clear case

If you’re going to spend hundreds of dollars on a new Apple Watch Series 4, you might want to consider spending an additional few bucks to ensure that it’s protected from scratches. The Smiling Apple Watch 4 Clear Case with Built in TPU Screen Protector is a top-rated Apple Watch clear case on Amazon, and it’s available for 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 models. A two pack is only $9 in either size, and the case’s great design leaves the back open so it doesn’t interfere at all with heart rate monitoring.

[Designed for the 40mm or 44mm] This case fit for apple watch 2018 newest series 4 Apple Watch 40mm, high-quality TPU case with built in screen protector.

[Precise cutout]: This 40mm or 44mm watch case was designed with precise cutouts for functional buttons and ports.

[Ultra Slim]: This apple watch case front cover is only 0.3mm and total 0.5oz weight not add any bulk and you will not lose any touch sensitivity.

[Shock-proof]: Made of high quality, anti-scratch TPU, this case covers the full front and curved edges of the iwatch, offering full protection for your apple watch against scratches, drops, and bumps.

Includes: 2 pack high quality TPU case for the 40mm or 44mm series 4 apple watch

