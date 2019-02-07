Protect Retirement Portfolio in a Market Downturn

How to Protect Your Retirement Portfolio in a Market Downturn Many investors got a sharp jolt in December when the S&P 500 plunged nearly 20 percent from its September high. That drop helped pu...



Many investors got a sharp jolt in December when the S&P 500 plunged nearly 20 percent from its September high. That drop helped pull down year-end 401(k) balances by more than 8 percent on average compared with the previous year, according to Fidelity, though the markets partly rebounded in January.

If you’re still working and saving for retirement, you can take these market drops in stride, since your investments have time to recover. But if you're within a few years of retirement, or recently retired, this volatility is a reminder to review your portfolio. Big losses, especially in the early years of retirement, could derail your finances if you haven't planned for them.

To understand the danger of market losses when you're launching into retirement, consider this example from Baird, a wealth management firm in Milwaukee:

Say there are two 65-year-old retirees, each with $1 million. Both use a 5 percent initial withdrawal rate and earn an average annual 6 percent return. But the order of the returns they receive is different.

One retiree is hit by double-digit losses in each of the first three years of retirement. The other experiences those same losses later, at ages 88, 89 and 90.

If the first investor doesn't change his withdrawal rate, the portfolio will run out of money by age 83, because the account is too depleted to deliver enough growth. The second retiree has more than $2.5 million by age 90.

This is not to suggest that a major downturn is about to arrive—no one can accurately forecast market trends. But if you're a retiree or pre-retiree, you will want to be sure your financial plan can hold up if markets plunge.

"The good news is that retirees can prepare and adapt, which can help you survive a downturn," says Jonathan Guyton, a certified financial planner with Cornerstone Wealth Advisors in Edina, Minn. These six moves can help you prepare.

Fund a Cash Account

As you approach retirement, start building up enough cash to help you meet your essential expenses even if markets enter a prolonged slump. With these savings on hand, you can avoid tapping your retirement portfolio at market lows.

For most retirees, keeping the equivalent of two years of expenses is a reasonable target, says Judith Ward senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. Typically a balanced portfolio (60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds) bounces back after a bear market within two years, according to T. Rowe Price research.

Your cash should be kept safe and accessible in a bank or credit union savings account. You can generally earn the highest interest rates at online banks—some institutions are paying more than 2 percent, according to Bankrate.com. (For more on your savings options, check out these places to put your cash now.)

Analyze Your Budget

Be sure to do a detailed review of your retirement expenses, so you know exactly how much you will need to spend on essentials, such as housing and utilities. You can also identify discretionary items that can be trimmed or eliminated if necessary—dining out less often, for example, or skipping a cruise.

It may be harder than you think to cut back on discretionary spending when you retire. Many people tend to splurge, especially on travel and housing renovation, hitting peak spending at the time of retirement then tapering down over the next three years, according to research by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

All the more reason to scrutinize your spending now, so you can find a way to fund a few splurges, even in a tough market. This AARP budgeting calculator can help you get started.

Revisit Your Asset Mix

It’s important to keep a stake in stocks, even in retirement, in order to get enough growth to sustain your income. Most retirees can do well by starting out with 40 percent to 60 percent in stocks, with the rest in bonds, says Guyton.

Still, if you think a bear market will cause you sleepless nights, consider cutting back a bit on equities. “If you decide it’s wise to have a lower stock allocation, now might be a good time to take advantage of the recent market rally to make your shift,” says Wade Pfau, professor of retirement income at the American College for Financial Services.