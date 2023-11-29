Protect and Serve Tavern returning to Great Lakes Mall for 28th year

Nov. 28—The 28th annual Protect & Serve Tavern will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Great Lakes Mall.

The event seeks to remind Lake County residents and others to drive sober this holiday season. It is also meant to encourage people at or above the legal drinking age to consider a fun "mocktail" instead of drinking alcohol, according to a news release.

Local police chiefs and judges will hand out non-alcoholic drinks with snacks to mall-shoppers. Thanks to many donations from local businesses, this event is free to the public.

Local police departments will also invite shoppers to try the "Fatal Vision" goggle activity, which mimics alcohol impairment. This activity is used to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving to the public, the release stated.

Free recipes featuring non-alcoholic beverages created by the Lake County police departments will be available, and there will be a raffle for a chance to win a "mocktail" basket with all the fixings for a person to make their own non-alcoholic beverages.

The event is being put on by the Lake County Crime Prevention Taskforce, the Lake County Association of Chiefs of Police and the Lake County Safe Communities Coalition who will team up with the United States Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With the holiday festivities and office parties taking place, officials say it is important to plan a sober ride home before the events begin. They offered the following tips to help ensure that everyone has a fun evening and gets home safely:

—Plan a safe way home before festivities begin

—Before drinking, designate a sober driver

—If you are impaired, take a taxi or rideshare, or call a sober friend or family member for a ride home

—If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, call #667 to reach law enforcement.

According to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, there were four fatal crashes during the last holiday season — November 2022 to January 2023 — with two of them being OVI-related.

From February 2023 until now, there have been eight more fatal crashes with four of them being OVI-related.

The Protect and Serve Tavern is held to educate the public about driving sober not only during the holidays, but all year long. The goal is to reduce the number of fatal crashes in Lake County with the hope of getting that number down to zero.