How to protect your water pipes in freezing temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The arctic air is not just unfriendly outside. It could also be your home’s worst enemy on the inside when it comes to your water pipes.

To keep them from freezing and bursting, Andrew Minidis, who serves as residential plumbing service manager at Vander Hyde Services, first recommends dripping your faucet, preferably with cold water. But there is a caveat.

“If you pay a water bill to a city service or a township, then you generally have a municipal supply coming into the home, you can turn that faucet on a fast, steady drip,” he explained.

For those who get their water from a well, Minidis says to shut the power supply to it, cut the fuel supply to the water heater, hook up a drain to the tap farthest away from the mechanical room, and drain all water from the house to relieve the pressure in those pipes.

He also recommends clearing all cabinets below sinks and open up their doors to help with circulation.

“Believe it or not, all of those cleaners, all of those sponges and the trash can, and everything insulates that heat from getting to the very back of the cabinet,” Minidis said. “So, it’s the little things that you can do to extend the expectancy of success in the event of a power outage and no water.”

But for when it’s too late, Minidis says calls should be made first to a water remediation company.

“Get that water damage remediated and evaluated immediately. Second step, probably get a hold of your insurance company, make sure you let your adjuster know that you’ve had a problem — that’s when you should probably call a contractor or a plumber,” he said. “Once the pipes are frozen, at that point, it’s almost too late. Once a pipe freezes, you won’t know that that has frozen and burst until it actually thaws.”

