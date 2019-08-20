Drivers are killing bears at Yosemite. Park rangers are shooting back -- with radar guns.

DENVER – Some of America's most iconic animals, from bison and bears to red-bellied turtles and the rare Hawaiian geese known as "nene," are in danger every day from an unexpected angle: tourists crashing into them while sightseeing in national parks.

Managing conflicts between millions of visitors and millions of animals is a constant balancing act for National Park Service managers, and the burden falls primarily on the tiny corps of law enforcement rangers who in many cases have become little more than traffic cops, trying to stop speeding cars from killing animals and human visitors alike.

“Our biggest problem, and one that’s getting worse, is that people drive too fast," said Scott Gediman, a spokesman for Yosemite National Park in California. "They’re hitting wildlife, and they’re specifically hitting bears.”

Across the country, park rangers are spending more time managing traffic in national parks than on any other area of responsibility, which includes backcountry rescues, investigating assaults and combating poaching. Last year, about 1,800 rangers reported making more than 25,000 speeding stops at the National Park Service's 419 parks, monuments, parkways and battlefields, according to an exclusive USA TODAY analysis of internal park service data.

Drownings, car crashes and falls are the leading causes of death for the approximately 300 humans who die in parks every year. And park experts say many more animals are killed, although there isn't a formal method of counting the deaths. At Yosemite, rangers say at least 61 bears have been hit by cars in the past decade, and there's no way to track how many of those bears died as a result of their injuries.

A herd of bison crosses a bridge at Yellowstone National Park in March 2017. The free-ranging herds often cause minor traffic delays for park visitors who find their vehicles temporarily surrounded. [Via MerlinFTP Drop] More

“They take speeding seriously because there’s so much wildlife that gets killed," said Paul Stevens, who retired in 2015 from his post as chief ranger for North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which stretches 70 miles along the Outer Banks. "A lot of those roads in the parks are crowded and are not meant to be high-speed roads.”

Nationwide, the emphasis on traffic enforcement comes while the number of park rangers has been declining for decades, according to an exclusive analysis by the USA TODAY Network using data obtained via the federal Freedom of Information Act.

The data shows that park rangers have increased their traffic stops by 4% over the past three years despite a staffing reduction of more than 5% over the same period. The increase in enforcement has accompanied a rise in park visitation nationally, with 318 million visitors last year, up 16% in a decade.

Current and former park officials say traffic enforcement is a top priority because while the vast majority of park visitors arrive in their own cars, they sometimes forget that visiting a national park isn't the same as driving a highway in their hometown. Deer dart out unexpectedly. Roads curve around vistas or across tumbling waterfalls.

In many cases, the roads themselves are narrower than normal ones, with tiny shoulders, all part of a design intended to slow down drivers.

It doesn't always work.

An elk chews grass while grazing at Rocky Mountain National Park. More