Protect yourself against student loan relief scams

With President Joe Biden's announcement of the Student Debt Relief Plan on Aug. 24, which extends the pause on student loan repayments and offers up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness, some scammers have been using the opportunity to take advantage of those with student loans.

According to the local Better Business Bureau's online scam tracker, people across North Carolina are receiving calls from scammers pretending to offer debt relief.

"Someone from Raleigh Student Loan Center at 919-891-2037 left message for me to call them in reference to having $10,000 removed from my loan. I called them back and confirmed and they hung up when I began asking questions," an online scam report from Mecklenburg County said.

A similar scam report from Wake County said their daughter received a voicemail claiming to be about the "Biden's student loan forgiveness for $10,000," but when they called back and asked the person questions, none of his answers matched up to the voicemail.

President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks on after Biden announced a federal student loan relief plan that includes forgiving up to $20,000 for some borrowers and extending the payment freeze in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

"He then got frustrated and ended the call," the report said.

Here is how the debt relief plan works and how to avoid being scammed:

Since President Biden took office, repayments on federally held student loans through the Department of Education have been paused, and this pause has been extended to Dec. 31. The pause is automatic, and anyone asking for payment or personal information to extend the pause is attempting a scam, even if they appear to be legitimate.

In addition to the pause, the plan also offers debt relief for federally held student loans. Borrowers whose annual income is below $125,000 (for individuals) or $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households) are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness, or up to $20,000 if the borrower received a Pell Grant in college.

The application process to receive debt forgiveness is not yet open and will be free. Applicants are encouraged to apply before Nov. 15 in order to receive relief before Dec. 31, but the Department of Education will continue to process applications even after the pause expires. Almost 8 million borrowers may be automatically eligible because of income data already available to the Department of Education, but borrowers are still encouraged to apply.

To be notified when the application is open, borrowers can sign up at: www.ed.gov/subscriptions.

Scammers may use any or all of the following tactics to take your money or personal information:

Promise immediate and total student loan forgiveness. No one can offer this.

Promise to get applicants in early, jump the line or guarantee eligibility. This is not possible.

Require a fee for loan services. Under North Carolina law, it’s illegal for companies to charge a fee to modify debts.

Ask for your FSA ID username and password. This is used to sign legally binding documents electronically, and it has the same legal status as a written signature.

Ask you to sign and submit a third-party authorization form or a power of attorney. This could lead to scammers changing your account and contact information, making it seem like they are making payments when they are not.

Pressure you to act quickly.

Remember, there is nothing a student loan debt relief company can do that you can’t do for free with the help of your loan servicer, which works on behalf of the Department of Education to collect loan payments, answer questions about loans, give advice on repayment plans and help borrowers switch to a new plan at no cost. A list of all approved Department of Education partners can be found at: studentaid.gov/manage-loans/repayment/servicers.

Other changes were also made due to the relief plan, such as a temporary change to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which totally forgives borrowers who are employed full-time by federal, state, Tribal or local government, the military or qualifying non-profits after 120 payments. These changes allow borrowers to receive credit for past repayments that would otherwise not qualify, but borrowers must apply by Oct. 31.

If you spot a scam, report it to the North Carolina Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Student loan relief scams: Information and prevention