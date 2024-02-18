How to protect yourself from bad tax preparers

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — New Yorkers need to be careful when hiring professionals to do their taxes, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance warns.

“While most tax return preparers are honest professionals, some take advantage of their position of trust and access to sensitive information to scam customers out of their hard-earned money,” said Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller.

The Department of Taxation is encouraging taxpayers to know their rights before hiring a tax preparer and has released a list of things tax preparers in New York State must do. Most tax preparers in New York State must be certified, but there are some exceptions. You can verify your tax preparer’s credentials on the Department of Taxation’s website.

Tax preparers need to post their New York State Tax Preparer Registration Certificate (if applicable) and price list. They also must post Publication 135.1, Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers, and provide clients with a copy of Publication 135, Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers, before any discussions begin.

Tax preparers are required to tell you if they will represent you if your return is audited. If you choose to get a refund advance or refund transfer instead of having your refund deposited directly into your bank account, the tax preparer has to give you a written statement of any interest and fees you’ll be charged.

A tax preparer will need to ask you about your income, expenses, family, and any other information or documents that are needed to accurately complete your tax return. Tax preparers are required to e-file their clients’ tax returns and allow them to review the entire return (including banking information) before filing. The client and preparer must sign the return. Clients have the right to ask questions before agreeing to sign the return.

After a tax preparer files your taxes, they must give you a copy of the filed return. They are also required to give you a year-round address and phone number in case you have any questions or concerns about your return.

Taxpayers should never sign a blank return, incomplete return, or return with false information, and a tax preparer should never ask clients to do so. Tax preparers also cannot legally promise that you will receive a return or that you won’t be audited by the state or the IRS. They are not allowed to charge a separate fee for e-filing.

If your tax preparer violates any of the requirements in the Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers, you can file a complaint with the Tax Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

