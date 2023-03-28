Protected bird of prey shot near Highland town

Red kites are protected in Scotland

Police are appealing for information after a protected bird of prey was shot near a Highland town.

A red kite was shot at about 11:15 on Monday on the Lochindorb Estate in Grantown-on-Spey.

It was recovered by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) but had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

The species was once very rare across the UK and became extinct in Scotland in the 19th Century.

Numbers have since increased due to the success of reintroduction programmes, but it is still illegal to injure or kill the species.

Community police inspector Craig Johnstone said: "The red kite is a protected species and under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is illegal to kill them.

"I am asking anyone in the local community who may be able to help with our inquiries to come forward. If you were walking in the area on Monday then please let us know if you saw anything.

"In particular, if you saw quad bikes in the area or off-road vehicles, then get in touch as even the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation."

Ross Ewing, moorland director at Scottish Land & Estates, said: "Everyone should do all they can to assist in tackling raptor crime, and the death of a protected bird of prey in these circumstances is deeply concerning.

"We hope the facts are established urgently and anyone with details that can assist police comes forward."