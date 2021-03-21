Protected sharks in backyard swimming pool lead to dealer’s conviction, NY officials say

Don Sweeney
·1 min read

A New York man faces a $5,000 fine after being convicted of keeping protected sharks for sale in a backyard swimming pool, prosecutors say.

Joshua Seguine, 40, of LaGrangeville, pleaded guilty to illegal possession with intent to sell seven sandbar sharks, the state attorney general’s office said in a news release.

“We will not tolerate anyone who preys on protected species to line their pockets,” Attorney General Letitia James said in the statement.

Georgia police arrested Seguine in July 2017 after finding a water tank with five undersized sharks in the back of his pickup truck, the release says. Seguine told authorities he had more sharks at his home in New York.

Investigators discovered he had offered the sharks for sale on MonsterFishKeepers.com under the business name Aquatic Apex Life LLC, the release says.

A search of Sequine’s home turned up seven sandbar sharks, which are a protected species in New York, in an above-ground backyard swimming pool, according to the release.

Investigators also found “two dead leopard sharks, one dead hammerhead shark, and the snout of a smalltooth sawfish,” the release says. Smalltooth sawfish are an endangered species.

The surviving sharks are now at the New York Aquarium at Coney Island, according to the release.

Recommended Stories

  • Sixteen missing children rescued in month-long operation by US marshals

    The federal law enforcement agency has rescued more than 1,700 children since 2015

  • Biden condemns Turkey’s withdrawal from convention on domestic violence against women

    Thousands protested in Turkey on Saturday after decision to withdraw by president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was announced

  • Police release photo of suspect in vicious subway attack on Asian American man

    Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week

  • Antetokounmpo’s 26 points, 15 assists lead Bucks past Spurs for sixth straight win

    Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Jrue Holiday added 21.

  • 'We all know hate when we see it': Democrats speak out on Atlanta shootings

    Democrats, local officials and community advocates have pushed law enforcement to characterize the killings as a hate crime and that race cannot be ignored as a motive.

  • Under Biden, A New Kind of Family Separation

    U.S. agents are no longer tearing children from their parents, but under the Biden administration’s policy of letting in only minors, parents are making painful decisions just on the other side of the border.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • NASCAR live updates: Justin Allgaier fends off Martin Truex Jr. for Xfinity win at Atlanta

    The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Covid-19: Pakistan's PM Imran Khan tests positive

    The 68-year-old was vaccinated two days ago and is said to be isolating at home.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

    A flight from Newark to Miami had to make an unexpected stop in Charleston after a "disruptive" man bit and punched passengers, USA Today reported.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Arkansas Governor: Trump Supporters’ Vaccine Hesitancy Stems from ‘Natural Resistance to Government’

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Sunday that vaccine hesitancy among supporters of former President Trump is the result of a “natural resistance to government,” calling the reluctance to get the vaccine “worrisome.” On CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Hutchinson what he believes is causing the hesitancy seen among Trump voters, noting that half of the 45th president’s supporters have said they do not plan on receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “Well I’ve thought a lot about that and I think it’s a natural resistance to government and skepticism of it,” Hutchinson said. “But you look at the breadth of support here in Arkansas for President Trump, and you have rural voters, you have minority voters and their hesitancy is worrisome, not just here but all across the country.” “And I expect, as a country, we’ll get the 50 percent vaccination rate of the population, but we’re going to have a harder time getting from 50 percent to 70 percent, and it’s about overcoming the skepticism,” he added. However, as National Review‘s Jim Geraghty noted earlier this week, while a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey showed that nearly half of Republican men said they wouldn’t choose to be vaccinated if a vaccine was made available to them, that same survey also showed 24 percent of all self-identified Republicans 20 percent of all self-identified Republican men had already received the vaccine. “Self-identified Republican men made up 13 percent of the sample,” Geraghty writes. “So if slightly less than half of this demographic really does turn down the vaccine when offered, we’re looking at 6 to 7 percent of the overall adult population.” Asked if Trump should be more proactive in encouraging his supporters to receive the vaccine, Hutchinson said he is “delighted” that the president recently indicated that his supporters should get the vaccine. While Trump did not participate in a public service announcement with other former U.S. presidents that encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, Trump did support vaccination in an interview last week. “I don’t know the story behind as to why he wasn’t in the PSA with the other presidents,” Hutchinson said. “Any message is helpful and I think we have to have our leaders, we have to have sports figures, we have to have different representatives of our community, including our political leaders, say [the] vaccine is important.” Hutchinson also reiterated his plans to lift his state’s mask mandate by the end of March. He defended the decision to Bash, who asked why the mandate would be rescinded in light of evidence that has showed the efficacy of mask use in mitigating the spread of the virus. “We’re a year into this and we know so much more today than we did a year ago,” he said. “And so we had to educate people understand the importance of the mask, and I expect even though we take the mask mandate away that people will continue to use the mask when you cannot safely distance.”

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • "One-in-100-year event": Thousands told to evacuate as Australia hit by record rains, flooding

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free