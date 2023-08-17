Protected sparrow hawk found shot dead in Darlington woods

The penalty for killing a sparrow hawk is an unlimited fine and/or up to six months imprisonment

A protected sparrow hawk and other birds have been found shot dead in woods.

Conservationists found dead pigeons and the bird of prey over several weeks at Geneva Wood in Darlington.

Durham Police and Darlington Borough Council are appealing for users of the wood to help identify the culprits.

Sgt James Woodcock said, as well as there being legislation protecting some wild species, it was also unlawful to shoot in the wood at all.

The force would be working with the council and other agencies "to ensure legal action is taken where necessary", he said.

'Residents' support needed'

"We would ask anyone in the Geneva Wood area to be alert and to report any incidents to us or the council's civic enforcement officers," he added.

The council said it would be carrying out extra patrols in the area.

"But we will also need the support of local residents if we're to identify those responsible," council cabinet member Amanda Riley said.

"Shooting and killing wild birds in a public woodland such as this is not only illegal, but also poses a danger to others who may be in the area and anti-social behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated."

The penalty for intentionally killing or harming a sparrow hawk is an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in jail.

