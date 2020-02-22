Protecting Bloomberg: How Nondisclosure Agreements Help the Mayor, Not the Women Who Sued Him

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg received a lot of flak at the Feb. 19 Democratic debate for his refusal to release employees who sued his company from nondisclosure agreements.

He admitted to having a “few nondisclosure agreements,” after Sen. Elizabeth Warren challenged him over the issue. They are “agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that’s up to them,” he added. “They signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it.”

These types of agreements, also known as NDAs, have been blamed for keeping women silent about sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, particularly in the #MeToo era.

Such contracts, written to keep business information or settlement terms confidential, have been targeted by state lawmakers in recent years, with varying degrees of success.

What exactly are nondisclosure agreements? And why haven’t legislatures been able to fix the problem?

Confidentiality agreements vs. settlements

