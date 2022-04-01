Protecting the most vulnerable

Mar. 31—A pair of proclamations approved by the Barton County Commission Monday morning call attention to the ongoing problem of domestic violence. They denoted April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month and were requested by the Family Crisis Center.

Center Executive Director Kylee Graves said April is designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.

The center provides services for sexual assault survivors at no charge and offers educational and professional training for community members and professionals.

As for child abuse awareness, Graves said the proclamation states that child abuse and neglect can be reduced by making sure families have the support needed to raise children in a healthy environment and that there are dedicated individuals and organizations in Barton County working to counter these problems.

"Thank you for your work," said District 2 Commissioner Barb Esfeld. "It's tough."

"It's important for society to support services for the most vulnerable of our citizens," District 5 Commissioner Jennifer Schartz said.

Sexual Assault Awareness

"Sexual violence is a widespread, preventable, public health problem in Kansas," said Jamie Fager, program director with the center's Domestic and Sexual Violence Center. It is "any sexual act that is perpetrated against someone's will, which includes sexual assault, rape, unwanted touching, threatened sexual violence, exhibitionism and verbal sexual harassment."

These involve victims who do not consent, or who are unable to consent, or who refuse to allow the act, she said.

The problem is widespread, she said. One in three women and nearly one in six men experience some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetimes.

In 2021, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Center served 34 victims: 25 women, two men and seven children, she said. However, due to COVID-19, there was likely a lot of under-reporting.

Looking deeper, one incident of rape is reported to Kansas law enforcement every seven hours, 20 minutes, 55 seconds. And, 5,300 people receive services for sexual assault from Kansas victim advocacy organizations each year.

But, "these statistics do not represent the true prevalence of sexual violence due to under-reporting," Fager said. Sex offenders often target people they perceive as vulnerable, less powerful or less credible, and the offender is known to the victim in the vast majority of cases — 80% in Kansas.

"The effects of sexual violence may be felt directly after or for many months or years later," she said. "Confusion, anger, sadness, shame, guilt, helplessness, hopelessness and self-blame are all common reactions to sexual violence."

The Family Crisis Center provides free and confidential services to victims of sexual violence in Barton, Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Kiowa, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush and Stafford Counties, 24 hour per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year, she said.

Child Abuse Prevention Month

"Preventing child abuse and neglect is a community problem that requires all citizens to be involved," said Anna Osborne, program director for the center's Domestic and Sexual Violence Center. "Child maltreatment occurs when people find themselves in stressful situations without community resources and don't know how to cope."

Last year, her program served 180 children, 181 non-offending caregivers, 180 forensic interviews and seven medical examinations.

Child abuse and neglect can be reduced by making sure families have the support they need to raise their children in a healthy environment, she said. In Barton County, there are dedicated individuals and organizations that work daily to counter the problem of child abuse and neglect and help parents obtain the assistance they need.

"All children deserve freedom from verbal abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and physical abuse and neglect," she said. "All children deserve to have warm homes, loving hugs, tender care, parents and adults who listen and promote self-esteem, give quality time, provide necessary food shelter, clothing and attention."

Effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships created among social service agencies, schools, faith communities, civic organizations, law enforcement agencies and the business community, she said. "They work daily to address child abuse and neglect."

Locally, this collaboration includes the Child Advocacy Center, Central Kansas Court Appointed Special Advocates, Department for Children and Families, St. Francis Community Services, Child Abuse Prevention and Education, 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services and law enforcement agencies.

According to the proclamation, "the commission calls upon all citizens, community agencies, faith groups, medical facilities, and businesses to increase participation in efforts to support families, thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening the community.

The Family Crisis Center

Graves said the Family Crisis Center has a staff of 26, including one staff member at its satellite office in Pratt. They also run a shelter in Great Bend and are opening a shelter in Larned.

"We are completely grant-funded," said Graves, who just started as the facility's director. As COVID relief money dry up, she fears it may become more challenging to find funds.

People can call the center at 620-792-1885 or the toll-free, statewide Kansas Crisis Hotline is available at 888-363-2287.