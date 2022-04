TechCrunch

Chrysler unveiled this week at the New York International Auto Show its Airflow Graphite Concept SUV, an all-electric crossover with 22-inch wheels, a sleek silhouette and automated driving features that gives a possible window to the automaker’s future. The SUV will deliver up to 400 miles of range on a fully charged battery and come with fast-charging functionality, according to Chrysler. The Stellantis brand also touted a long list of tech in the concept vehicle, including the automaker’s STLA AutoDrive system with Level 3 automated driving capabilities.