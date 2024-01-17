Protecting the pipes from freezing temperatures

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many communities throughout northeast Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of the cold and one in Luzerne County has been without water for days.

The bitter temperatures outside can have a major negative impact on your home and many residents in Ashley are dealing with frozen pipes after a water main break.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci did have the chance to speak with a professional on how to avoid your pipes from freezing before it’s too late.

With below-freezing temperatures upon us, we aren’t the only ones who need protection from the cold.

“When the temperatures drop this low, we tend to have a spike in what we call ‘demand service.’ Heating systems are breaking, plumbing systems are freezing, pipes are breaking,” said T.E. Spall and Son Owner and President Tom Spall.

Many who live in Ashley Mobile Home Park are no strangers to the effects of the cold on their homes.

“You can’t do your dishes, your laundry, I’ve got three children, we have to go elsewhere to shower and cleanse ourselves. We have a dog and two cats. You can’t clean,” said Ashley Park resident Alethea Roote.

Roote is now dealing with frozen pipes after not having water for four days due to a community-wide water main break.

“I’ve never frozen, and because we couldn’t even drip or trickle water, the pipes are now frozen and we still don’t have water,” Roote explained.

The lack of water flow led to her sewage pipes backing up and busting, resulting in the need for brand-new plumbing.

Although residents at the park had no control over their pipes freezing, professionals tell me there are ways to prevent frozen plumbing in the colder months.

“The key is to have an awareness of your home. Know where you may have piping that’s running through unconditioned spaces, perhaps running along exterior walls that might be subject to drafts,” said Spall.

If you suspect a faucet of yours has the potential to freeze, one way to avoid it is to allow water to trickle when temperatures drop.

“That will keep water, warmer water, running through the pipe to help potentially prevent a freeze situation from happening,” Spall continued.

Key indicators of a freeze begin with minimal or no water flow coming through the faucet.

Another is how your piping actually looks.

“If you have frost on the exterior of the piping, that’s a key indicator that you may have a blockage. If the pipes are bulged, that’s another key indicator that you have potential for freeze or freeze that’s occurred,” Spall added.

If you experience any of these signs, immediately turn off the water at the main shut-off valve until the area is melted.

28/22 News spoke with the owner of the mobile home park Monday who says he is doing everything he can to get the water problems fixed.

