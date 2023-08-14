Protecting students from eating disorders
A study found the chance of college students developing an eating disorder rose 13% from 2013 to 2021.
A study found the chance of college students developing an eating disorder rose 13% from 2013 to 2021.
The 'How I Met Your Father' actress shares how she's speaking positively about body image with her kids.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Add these multi-tasking products to your shopping list — all for $55 or less.
Warren Buffett made few changes to his stock holdings in the second quarter, but new bets on US homebuilders suggest some optimism from the Oracle of Omaha about the US housing market.
David Limp is set to step down from his role as head of Amazon’s consumer devices division later this year. Amazon has confirmed the news with TechCrunch, following a Wall Street Journal report. In the role he has headed up the division that includes the Echo/Alexa, along with products like Amazon’s line of Fire tablets.
Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
They're all less than $20.
A 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190D W201 sedan with diesel engine, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
This little dynamo makes your clothes look brand-new in seconds! Get it on sale now at Amazon.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde dive into the internal politics that seemingly put Jim Harbaugh's 4-game suspension on hold until at least 2024 – if he doesn't leave for the NFL first.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
Texas is a proud program that simply has not produced at the level its fans expect over the last decade-plus. Could this be the year that changes?
Last year's model is this year's bargain. Grab the popular tablet at an amazing price.
One side boasts a gentle arch for back sleepers; flip it over to find a flatter surface for stomach and side sleepers.
The market has fallen in love with Walmart stock
Hurry! Save up to 70% on everything from patio furniture to headboards before the discounts end on August 15.
Driving five classic Porsches: 928 S, 944 Turbo Cabriolet, 959, 356 B Super 90 and a 911 Carrera 3.2 Clubsport.
Mastercard has agreed to purchase a minority stake in the fintech division of MTN Group, Africa’s largest cell phone provider, which it values at $5.2 billion. The signing of the formal investment agreements will likely occur very soon as both parties near the end of the regular due diligence process; the investment will be closed subject to usual closing conditions, MTN announced in a statement on the company’s half-year financial performance posted on Monday. According to MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita, the deal will be structured as a commercial partnership on payments and remittances employing Mastercard’s technical infrastructure to develop throughout Africa and an investment in a minority share.
Hackers could have hijacked the user accounts of a popular transportation app and used them to get free rides and access people’s personal information, according to a security researcher. Omer Attias, a security researcher at SafeBreach, said he found three vulnerabilities in the Moovit app that allowed him to collect new Moovit user’s registration information from all over the world — including cell phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and the last four digits of credit cards. Worst of all, the bugs could have allowed him to take over other people’s accounts, and consequently their credit cards, to pay for his own rides.