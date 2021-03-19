Protecting youth: New video focuses on sex trafficking

Mar. 19—JANESVILLE — Some people would have gone home and forgotten about the young victims of sex trafficking.

Brandon Rusch could not stop thinking about them.

Rusch and his wife, Amie, attended a concert three years ago where the performers discussed the topic.

"Ever since then, I have done my research and realize this is an issue locally and throughout the country," said Rusch, a father of two. "Just the thought of my kids being victims to human trafficking did not sit well with me."

In 2020, Rock County law enforcement agencies dedicated 616 hours to fighting sex trafficking in Rock County, Rusch said. The number includes training and cases.

Last fall, Rusch proposed that his group project with the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County focus on human trafficking.

Team members Diamond Gregory, Jeramie Mielke, Lyndsey Stocker and Kevin Saxe agreed.

They asked the Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force how they could help.

Task force members told them they need a local video to use in social media campaigns and presentations to bring awareness to the issue.

Rusch and the team went to work to raise up to $10,000 needed for the video. They received a $4,000 grant and have received almost $3,000 from businesses and private donors so far.

Today, the short film, produced by Drywater Productions of Janesville, is almost finished.

"The video points out how to recognize trafficking, and it is a call to action," Rusch said. "If you see something, say something. We all have a part to bringing awareness to and potentially stopping human trafficking."

Members of the anti-human trafficking task force called the video an important tool in educating the public.

"We are thrilled with the academy," Carrie Wyatt said. "The video will help people pay attention and say, 'I want to know more.'"

Wyatt is chairwoman of the task force and teaches at Janesville's Craig High School.

People tend to think of sex trafficking as occurring in metropolitan areas, but it happens in Rock County, she said. And it does not look like it often is portrayed in the movies, with the perpetrator snatching a victim off the streets.

Masterful predators target young people who need love and attention and lack basic survival essentials, such as food and shelter, Wyatt explained.

Children who have experienced trauma, including abuse, poverty and homelessness, are especially vulnerable to predators who are patient and who will groom them for a long time, she said.

Sometimes the trafficker is a family member or even a parent, who sells a child for sex for money.

The average age of children being groomed and sold for sex is 12 to 14, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Beginning in April, the task force will host panel discussions on Zoom to increase awareness, prevention and intervention.

"The community will be able to attend the meeting virtually and ask questions," Wyatt said.

Since February 2018, the task force has done presentations for more than 4,000 people to create awareness and to share information on what to do if someone suspects human trafficking.

"Throughout Rock County, we have taken the message to school-age children up through high school," Wyatt said. "Keeping our youth safe is our top priority."

Jamie Counsell is a sexual assault nurse examiner at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and past chairwoman of the anti-human trafficking task force.

As one of the faces in the new video, she talks about warning signs of trafficking that health care providers need to know.

Physical signs on a victim can include malnutrition, dehydration, sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse, physical and psychological harm, and branding and tattoos indicating ownership by someone else.

"People can choose not to look for trafficking," Counsell said. "But it is here, and we need to protect everyone in this community, particularly the youth."

She said human trafficking can involve anyone.

"It can be a child from a one- or two-parent household or foster care, the straight-A student or the one who is constantly truant," Counsell said.

She said the peers of young people are the best allies.

"They know who their friends are talking to and what they are doing on weekends," Counsell said. "We want them to know it is OK to say something when you care about someone."

She urged people to follow their intuition.

"If something seems wrong, do something about it," Counsell said, "because it is real."

