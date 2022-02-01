Protection order against Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock extended

WETUMPKA — A protection from abuse order against Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was extended Monday by a circuit judge.

The order, sometimes called a restraining order, was sought after Hammock was arrested Jan. 15 in Orange Beach on felony domestic violence charges. The PFA was sought by the victim of record in this case.

Hammock is in his second term as mayor of the city of about 5,000.

Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds put the order in place three days after Hammock's arrest. The Montgomery Advertiser does not identify victims in domestic violence cases except in rare circumstances.

On Monday, Hammock appeared before Reynolds, about six feet away from the individual seeking the extension of the order. Hammock's attorney, Kenny James, argued that the protection order was not necessary and attempted to present evidence, both electronic and photographic, as to why the order was not needed.

Reynolds denied James' motions.

"This is the way I always do these," Reynolds said. "It really doesn't matter if the allegations are true or not. If she says she's scared of you, that's enough for a protection from abuse order."

James objected, saying the allegations against Hammock are "...harming his reputation for the office he has and the office he seeks."

Hammock has qualified as a Republican to seek a post on the Public Service Commission, the board that regulates utilities in the state.

"Judge, the paper is going to say, 'Protection order against Tallassee mayor stays in place," James said. Reynolds answered that it would be wrong for people to "infer" guilt or innocence based on his PFA decision.

James would not comment on if Hammock plans on resigning from his post as mayor, or is considering ending his PSC campaign.

"We haven't talked about those things," James said.

James does not represent Hammock on the Baldwin County charges.

