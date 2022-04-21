Protection order granted against Jackson County deputy accused of domestic violence

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is on unpaid leave after an order of protection was granted against him in a case brought by a former romantic partner claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.

A request for a protection order was filed against Deputy Anthony Uredi on Nov. 19, 2021, according to court records. An ex parte was issued earlier this year, and at a hearing Thursday, a full order of protection was granted to the petitioner.

Uredi is not charged with a crime. A lawyer representing him in the civil case did not immediately reply to a voicemail late Wednesday afternoon.

Full details of the allegations are unclear from the court record. But court documents filed in the case by the petitioner’s attorney reference “traumatizing incidents of partner violence and assault.” A motion filed with the court also alleges “numerous investigations” of Uredi’s conduct being performed by separate law enforcement agencies and “multiple unexplained events of vandalism and invasion” against the petitioner’s property.

Under the order, Uredi is banned from being within 1,000 feet of the petitioner or possessing a firearm until October 2022.

Sheriff Darryl Forté told The Star on Wednesday morning that Uredi was hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in September 2005 and is assigned to the patrol bureau.

He has been on unpaid administrative leave since Nov. 16, Forté said.

Uredi, who was born in 1973, currently lives in Lee’s Summit, according to court records.

In 2019, he was referenced in a KCUR article which reported that a man who later became a suspect in an October 2019 mass shooting at Tequila KC in Kansas City, Kansas, had punched Uredi a few months earlier while Uredi was working off-duty security at a nightclub on Southwest Blvd.

In 2016, he was recognized by the Missouri Sheriff’s Association with a life-saving award. He was also presented with a life-saving award in 2014 at a Jackson County Legislative meeting for administering CPR earlier that year on a 1-year-old experiencing a seizure who could not breathe.