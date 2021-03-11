Protections for SC’s LGBTQ community stripped out of House hate crimes bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Bohatch
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A panel of South Carolina lawmakers stripped explicit protections for members of the LGBTQ community out of a hate crimes bill which was advanced by members of the House Thursday.

If the bill passes, the only protected characteristics named in the bill would be actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, national origin and physical or mental disability. The original version of the bill also made sexual orientation, gender, age and ancestry protected classes. “Gender identity” was never included as a protected class in the bill, despite pleas from LGBTQ advocates and allies.

On Thursday, lawmakers removed the specific reference to “sexual orientation” as a protected class from the bill. House Judiciary Chairman S.C. Rep. Chris Murphy, R-Dorchester, said the panel stripped that language out of the bill for it to be able to pass the House this year, Murphy said.

“If it was in that bill to say ‘sexual orientation,’ we have an issue in the body as a whole,” Murphy said in an interview with The State. “We’re trying to mitigate that issue with the body as a whole. The goal is to keep the legislation moving down the track.”

The Anti Defamation League blasted the decision to remove “sexual orientation” from the list of protected classes, saying they were “appalled,” in a statement.

“Hate crimes targeting South Carolinians because of their sexual orientation or gender would be invisible under State law,” the statement read. “Enactment of this amended version of HB 3620 not only would jeopardize the safety of some of the State’s most vulnerable populations, but it would severely damage South Carolina’s reputation as a welcoming state. It would send the unmistakable discriminatory message that only some South Carolinians are deserving of hate crime protections.”

Lawmakers are pressed for time to pass bills by May, when the entire House and Senate will stop meeting until next January. Legislators are determined to pass a hate crime bill by the end of this year.

The House will have an open week next week to take up and pass bills on the floor, but the following week, it will be consumed by debate over the state budget. Then, House members will leave Columbia for a week for furlough, and when they return, they will only have three remaining days to pass bills before the so-called crossover deadline, when the House and Senate stop receiving new bills from the other chamber unless the receiving chamber overwhelmingly agrees to take up a proposal.

Currently, South Carolina has no available enhancements for hate crimes on the state level. If the bill passes, South Carolina will no longer be one of just three states without a hate crimes statute on the books.

Democratic House members on the panel expressed concern about stripping explicit protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

“I do believe that we’re falling short from going as far as we should,” S.C. Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said.

“I don’t know that the class change covers what is and has been a problem, which is discrimination and hate crimes toward the homosexual community,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg told his fellow lawmakers that it wasn’t legislators’ place to approve or disapprove of how people live their lives.

He added that he wasn’t sure that members of the LGBTQ community would be protected under the “sex” protected class, including transgender or nonbinary people or others whose outward appearance does not conform with binary — male and female — definitions of gender.

A proponent for cutting down on the number of named protected classes, Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, said a recent Supreme Court case extended protections based on sex to the LGBTQ community.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on sex, also applies to members of the LGBTQ community.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Trump appointed judge Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote.

Newton argued that decision could be used in lieu of specific language in the bill protecting the LGBTQ community, language that could keep the bill from passing in time.

“If that law exists and that body of case law is there, getting too hung up on the specific wording … this thing may get derailed and crossover may get beyond something that we are capable of attaining and achieving,” Newton said.

Changing the classes that are protected in the hate crime bill were part of a larger amendment introduced by Murphy, which ultimately passed the committee unanimously.

Another part of the amendment changed the wording of the penalties, so instead of requiring a certain sentence for a hate crime, it gives judges a little more flexibility, allowing them to give a penalty up to a certain threshold.

For violent crimes, the penalties could be increased by up to five years imprisonment and an additional fine up to $10,000. For stalking or imprisonment, the penalties could be increased to up to a $5,000 fine and three years imprisonment and, for malicious injury offenses, a fine up to $1,000 and an additional one year imprisonment.

The amendment also stripped out a civil component originally included in the law, which would have allowed victims of property damage or those suffering personal injury because of a hate crime to sue for damages. The court could award the victim up to $25,000 for each violation.

That section of the original bill was opposed by some members of the religious community, who worried it would be used to target religious speech on the basis of harassment. They argued that the civil aspect of the bill could be used against religious groups who are preaching or reading a part of the Bible that may offend someone.

“I think this amendment will go a long way to alleviating the concerns of the membership,” Murphy said.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to advance the bill to the full Judiciary Committee, which will meet early next week to discuss the bill.

The bill was advanced just days after law enforcement, business leaders and minority group advocates testified about the potential good the bill could do for more than an hour Tuesday, where advocates argued it would help deter hate crimes from happening within the state and business leaders argued it would send a message on South Carolina’s values to prospective businesses and employees.

Recommended Stories

  • Financial adviser stole from elderly client to pay for BMW, Bahamas trip, child support

    The fraud could mean the Raleigh man is sentenced to 444 months in prison.

  • Community helps Fresno youth pastor who had bikes stolen from garage

    Alex Delgado had been using them to train for an upcoming triathlon. Surveillance video captured the suspect breaking into his garage.

  • Mexico's Congress approves landmark cannabis bill

    Mexico became one step closer to legalising marijuana.The country’s lower house of Congress approved a bill on Wednesday that would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical and scientific uses.The bill, backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, was approved by 316-127 votes.It now goes to the Senate where, if passed, would create one of the world’s largest markets for the plant and be a major shift for a country bedeviled by cartel violence.The law would open five types of marijuana licenses: cultivation, transformation, sale, research and export or import of the plant.People 18 years and older, and with a permit, would be able to grow, carry or consume marijuana and its derivatives.Obrador's ruling Morena party has argued that decriminalizing cannabis could help combat Mexico's powerful drug cartels.Some lawmakers want the law to go further.Ana Lucia Rojas is an independent: ''This law does not protect the human rights of those who have been most affected by the war against drug trafficking. It does not go towards the construction of peace and does not go in the sense of compensating the victims of the armed forces."Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize the plant’s production and sale in 2013.Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru allow its medical use, while Canada and several U.S. states have regulated recreational use.

  • Lawmakers to introduce anti-hate crime legislation amid rise in anti-Asian hate and violence

    "We want to continue to not only raise awareness, but also to try to help find real long-term solutions," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • Lexington man charged with two sex crimes involving minors, sheriff says

    Anyone with information about other potential incidents involving the Lexington man should call 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Morocco moves toward legalizing medical marijuana

    Morocco’s government on Thursday approved a landmark bill that would legalize nonrecreational uses of marijuana. Largely motivated by growing international demand for medical and industrial cannabis, the move will set the North African kingdom — among the top global producers — on the path of creating a regulated market for an industry that has long been dominated by drug traffickers. If it passes, Morocco would be one of the few countries in the region or in the Arab world to legalize the drug for nonrecreational use.

  • ‘NCIS’: Katrina Law Joins CBS Series As Recurring

    EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Law (Hawaii Five-O) is joining CBS’ NCIS in a recurring role. Law will play NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT Team agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to […]

  • Turkish President Erdogan keeps getting ignored by Biden, and looks desperate to get his attention

    Erdoğan has replaced top officials unsavory to the US and offered negotiations on the F-35 program in moves apparently to appease Biden.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.

  • US stocks move higher with help from Big Tech companies

    Technology stocks were pushing the broader market solidly higher on Thursday, as investors welcomed another reprieve from the volatility in the bond market that has dominated the conversation on Wall Street for the last several weeks. Big Tech stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond yields, were among the biggest gainers. The recent return of stability to the bond market has been reassuring investors after a sudden spike in long-term interest rates over the past month prompted traders to dump tech shares, which started to look expensive after months of gigantic gains.

  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.” Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Biden administration to order 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says, however, that he does not expect any additional weekly supply any time this month.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • McConnell tells Senate Republicans their fundraising operation is bringing in more cash than Trump’s

    Ex-president has suggested all donations should be given to him rather than Republican party

  • Durant still out for Nets, who will be cautious with Griffin

    Kevin Durant will remain out for the rest of this week and it is unclear when he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup, meaning he will miss more than a month with a strained left hamstring. Blake Griffin also will be sidelined when the Nets open the second half Thursday against Boston, though he stressed he's not injured. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 at Golden State.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • The Royal Family Has Weathered Worse Crises Than Meghan and Harry

    The controversy provoked by Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, has produced a division between those who assume that the British royal family is eminently capable of looking down its collective nose at an American, half African, nominally Roman Catholic divorcée, and those who believe that the British royal family is entitled to expect a higher level of discretion than Ms. Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, has exercised. Examined rationally, it is the second view that must prevail. The most controversial assertion that she made in the interview was that one member of the royal family (which amounts to approximately 30 adults) — and it was specified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh — made an obnoxious remark about the potential pigmentation of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s anticipated child. The couple made a number of comments about the burdens and restraints imposed by being in the royal family. For this, President Biden commended Ms. Markle on her “courage.” What courage? There are politics and abrasions in every family, and the traditions, prominence, and wealth of the British royal family would ensure that these complexities are more difficult than most families’ internecine problems. But Prince Harry was born into this and navigated it very well; he served with distinction in the British Armed Forces in Afghanistan and was generally regarded as a likable, spontaneous, and pleasant young man, dashing and with a good sense of humor. Meghan certainly knew what she was getting into, and while it is gratuitous and probably unfair to point it out, people who live in palaces that they did not buy with money they earned themselves are not likely to be the subject of unlimited sympathy. Often, and especially when their natures are not well suited to these positions, such people deserve great sympathy. The most prominent example of this in the recent history of the British royal family is the present Queen’s father, King George VI, who never expected or wanted to become king. He was the second son of King George V and fought admirably through his twenties to overcome a speech impediment. Suddenly, in 1936, at the age of 41, he was thrust into the position of King of Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and a great many other entities around the world, and Emperor of India, at the approach of World War II, the greatest crisis of survival in British history. A shy man, self-conscious about his speech, which was in fact unexceptionable apart from occasional pauses, he entered upon a task he would have desperately wished to avoid. He served tirelessly and without pretension, visited bomb-damaged districts constantly, visited the armed forces in Africa and Western Europe, spoke to the Empire on the radio, and was a heroic monarch, loved for his kindness, modesty, and dedication. When he died, aged only 56, from lung cancer caused by heavy smoking, the whole British Commonwealth mourned and millions stood in silence as his funeral caisson progressed through London to his mighty state funeral. Being a member of the British royal family confers a comfortable life and an automatic level of deference, and it comports certain responsibilities. In general, with the modern British monarchy, which may be considered to have begun with Queen Victoria in 1837, practically everyone in that family has discharged those responsibilities. Victoria’s son, King Edward VII, was a formidable womanizer and gambler in his 40 years as Prince of Wales waiting for the succession to open, but his activities never severely publicly embarrassed the crown, and he proved to be a stylish, effective, and widely respected monarch. There were problems with George VI’s older brother, King Edward VIII, and he abdicated. There were problems with Diana, Princess of Wales, but her many admirers would claim that she was the victim of spousal infidelity. Whatever the facts, she was a great star and she died tragically and accidentally, and, like all legends, hers will be imperishable. Her husband, the Prince of Wales, has soldiered on admirably and is well suited to be the king when his turn comes. In practice, members of the royal family enjoy a certain latitude in their behavior if they show some discretion, and those unlikely ever to succeed to the throne itself can generally live semi-normal lives in considerable luxury and can carve out time for their personal interests and friends. Prince Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was deemed to have embarrassed the royal family by his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein and has dropped out of sight of the public, but he committed no legal offense, merely a lapse of judgment, and after the proverbial decent interval, will doubtlessly be readmitted to normal participation in the royal family’s many benevolent and ceremonious duties. At the head of it all reigns the deceptively ordinary but astonishingly admirable Queen Elizabeth II, who observed the 69th anniversary of her accession to the throne last week. She has ruled longer than Victoria’s 64 years or the Habsburg emperor Franz Josef’s 68 years. Apart from semi-mythical Egyptian pharaohs of fantastic longevity, she is surpassed only by Louis XIV and his 72 years, but of those, he was a minor not really in charge of the state for 17 years, until he was 22. In her very long reign, Queen Elizabeth II has never once drawn criticism for indignity, unseemliness, an inappropriate comment or oversight, or the slightest failing in any of her duties. She has been dutifully, massively informed on every relevant state matter and has fully exercised her right and obligation to advise 14 British prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, and many Commonwealth leaders as well. Not once in her 69 years has she embarrassed or in any way let down or disappointed the scores of millions of people whom she serves. It is an amazing record; few comparable chiefs of state in other countries, monarchies or republics where the president is a ceremonial and not a partisan figure, such as in Germany and Italy, can say the same for a period of service remotely as extended. Queen Elizabeth is a devoted head of the Commonwealth, most of whose 54 member countries are overwhelmingly populated by non-whites. She famously danced with Ghanaian dictator Kwame Nkrumah in the 1960s to calm differences with that country, and Nelson Mandela was virtually an honorary member of the royal family. This is the context of Meghan Markle’s assertion to Oprah Winfrey that there was a single quasi-racist in the royal family. In the circumstances this was an outrageous, petty, completely unsubstantiated, and implausible bit of imprecise gossip. Prince Harry and his wife deserve to live as they wish, within reason, and to be accepted for who they are, and Meghan Markle, a young woman in a challenging role, is entitled to slip a few times. But let no one, least of all the chief of state and head of government of the United States (whose 13 direct predecessors in that office Queen Elizabeth has known), call it “courage.”