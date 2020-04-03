'Protective bubbles': How two Army generals stopped the spread of coronavirus among their soldiers

When the senior U.S. Army officer in Italy ordered the gyms on Army installations in Vicenza closed starting Feb. 24, it wasn’t a popular decision.

One particularly upset fitness fanatic went to the trouble of writing “OPEN THE GYM” several hundred times in the comments section of an anonymous customer feedback site, two days in a row.

At the time, there were no reported coronavirus cases in Vicenza, a town of about 112,000 roughly 255 miles north of Rome, and only about 200 in the whole of Italy. None of the cases were from the U.S. Army community, which includes about 4,000 soldiers, 2,750 Army civilians and 8,750 dependents, split between Vicenza and Camp Darby, about 140 miles away to the southwest near Pisa. And that was how Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier wanted to keep it when he shut down the gyms, as well as on-post schools, child development centers and churches that served both locations.

A 55-year-old infantry officer, Cloutier is formally the commander of U.S. Army Africa, but his headquarters’ location in Vicenza makes him what the Defense Department calls the “senior responsible officer” for U.S. Army forces in Italy, meaning he has administrative control over all U.S. soldiers in the country, even though most of them belong to U.S. Army Europe, which is headquartered in Germany, for operational purposes.

Cloutier is one of two generals that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville have highlighted repeatedly in recent press conferences as examples of military leaders who have excelled in keeping their forces largely safe from the coronavirus. The other is Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, who commands all U.S. forces in South Korea.

Their success is a bright spot for a Pentagon now facing a torrent of criticism over the firing of a captain of a U.S. aircraft carrier stricken by the coronavirus. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Thursday he was removing Capt. Brett Crozier for “extremely poor judgment” in cc’ing too many people when he sent a letter up his chain of command detailing his concerns about how the Navy was handling his crew’s health crisis.

Army Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier, left, and Gen. Robert Abrams. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, Li Jin-man/AP) More

After originating in late 2019 in China, the virus was first reported in South Korea on Jan. 20. The country appeared to have the outbreak under control until a 61-year-old woman became a so-called “superspreader,” infecting hundreds of people, largely via her church in Daegu, a city that is home to 2.5 million people and four U.S. Army installations about 147 miles southeast of Seoul.

By Feb. 20, more than half of South Korea’s 104 confirmed cases were in Daegu. The virus was “literally at our doorsteps,” Abrams told Pentagon reporters March 13. The four-star general took immediate action to protect the roughly 28,500 U.S. military personnel under his command and their dependents. Among other measures, he canceled all meetings, formations and training events for U.S. forces across the peninsula that involved more than 20 people. He also shut down school for military dependents in Daegu, allowed only “mission-essential” travel to the city for U.S. service members and requested more medical supplies.

Abrams had already taken several steps to get ahead of the outbreak: issuing the advice now familiar to most Americans about social distancing, washing hands and avoiding sick people; beefing up his headquarters so the staff could monitor the outbreak 24 hours a day; and imposing a 14-day quarantine on any member of the military community who’d been to China recently. “At our peak, we had 77 service members, family members and civilians in self-quarantine who had visited China,” he said.

As Abrams took these steps, he had a key advantage: his top medical officer, Army Col. Clinton Murray, who last summer began a one-year tour as U.S. Forces Korea surgeon. A command surgeon in the military can be any sort of doctor, Abrams noted, but “this year, by sheer luck, I happen to have one of the Army’s leading infectious disease doctors.”