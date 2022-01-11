Protective orders key to keeping stalkers at bay

Jan. 11—To shine a spotlight on a serious crime that often falls under the radar, January is National Stalking Awareness Month.

Stalking is the willful, malicious and repeated following of a person that would cause the victim to feel threatened, fearful, intimidated or harassed.

According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, SPARC, the majority of victims are stalked by someone they know. Fifty-seven percent were by a current or former intimate partner; 29 percent were by an acquaintance; 15 percent were by a stranger: and 8 percent were a family member.

Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director, said the impact of stalking can vary, according to the victim's characteristics, past experiences, and what they do or don't know about the perpetrator.

"Female victims usually report greater levels of fear. Some of the more common symptoms that stalking survivors exhibit are frustration, depression, anxiety, and inability to sleep," said Kuester. "Fatigue is common from the inability to sleep, which can also lead to a host of other physical symptoms."

Fewer than 40 percent of stalking victims reported it to law enforcement.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said victims will file a report within his office, and they will assist with getting the victim a petition for a protective order.

"They'll get a charge of stalking, and there has to be a series of events that are documented, but you can get a protective order from one incident," said Chennault.

An individual can file a formal application to a court by filling out the petition for protective order paperwork in District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels' office at the Cherokee County Courthouse.

The petitioner will check off items of relief she is requesting; the defendant should be prohibited from having any contact with the petitioner, either in person, by others, or by phone, mail or electronic means.

Police reports must be filed before filing a petition for a PO with district court if there's an act of stalking between the victim and an acquaintance. There must be three reported incidents of stalking for the PO to be granted. There is an exception if rape, a sex offense, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, or assault with a deadly weapon purportedly occurred.

The petitioner can request a civil standby of law enforcement officers if they and the perpetrator live together. They can also ask that the defendant remain away from the residence for a certain amount of time.

A petitioner may be granted for an emergency PO if she needs immediate protection, but the courthouse is closed.

"The courts have to be closed when we take a report. You request it and we contact the judge, who OKs it, and we've got forms we fill out for temporary emergency protective orders," said Chennault.

Daniels will take the petition to one of the judges, who will sign the PO if the jurisdictional grounds are met, and that will be effective until the date of the court hearing. The CCSO will serve the emergency PO.

If the petitioner shows up to the court hearing but the defendant doesn't, the PO will be granted by default. The PO will be dismissed if the petitioner doesn't show up but the defendant does.

The first offense in violating a protective order is a misdemeanor, up to one year in jail, and up to a $1,000 fine. The second offense is a felony that comes with one to three years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $10,000.

Special District Judge Jerry Moore handles majority of protective order filings and hearings here.

All services provided by HIC are free and confidential to victims. Their shelter serves victims in four counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner. HIC services include: counseling, domestic violence education groups, and a variety of classes for parents.

"Help In Crisis can absolutely help victims of stalking. From advocacy and help filing protective orders to counseling potential relocation services, help is just a phone call away," said Kuester.