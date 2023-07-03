Protective rhinoceros mother keeps a close eye on her precious calf

This rhinoceros mother and her baby are enjoying the sun on the plains in Kenya. Generally solitary, tight bonds are formed between a mother and her calf. They are wild and free, among a population of rhinos in Kenya that are protected by highly trained poaching enforcement officers. It is estimated that only 6,000 black rhinos remain in the wild, placing them dangerously close to extinction. Here, the rhinos roam through a vast conservation tract that is patrolled and monitored, allowing the rhinos to live as nature intended, while reducing the threat of poaching and predation. Black rhinos can reach a massive size, 180cm (71 inches) high, and weighng in at more than 1400kg (3100 lbs). In a few cases, weights have been reported at up to 2900kg (6385lbs). Generally gentle creatures, they can be prone to aggression, charging at anything that they perceive as a threat. It is best to keep a respectful distance at all times. They are vegetarian, feeding on branches and leaves. With their enormous horns, they look formidable, but the horns are used for defense, intimidation and for digging up roots while feeding. They are also protected by their thick skin which serves almost as armour to prevent injury from sticks and thorns while feeding. Black rhinoceros are aggressive in their behaviour toward each other, with nearly half of black rhinos dying from combat related injuries. They are prone to predation by lions and crocodiles when they are smaller. Predation of a full grown rhino is rare. Capable of reaching speeds of 55km/h (34mph), they are able to run from predators and they are exceptionally fast when charging at a perceived threat. A wild rhinocerous is a spectacular sight that few have the privilege of experiencing. It is crucial that we do all that we can so that we do not lose these majextic beasts forever.