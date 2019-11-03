Is Protector Forsikring ASA's (OB:PROTCT) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2006 Sverre Bjerkeli was appointed CEO of Protector Forsikring ASA (OB:PROTCT). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Protector Forsikring

How Does Sverre Bjerkeli's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Protector Forsikring ASA has a market capitalization of kr3.9b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth kr12m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr6.9m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of kr1.8b to kr7.3b. The median total CEO compensation was kr4.1m.

It would therefore appear that Protector Forsikring ASA pays Sverre Bjerkeli more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Protector Forsikring has changed from year to year.

OB:PROTCT CEO Compensation, November 3rd 2019 More

Is Protector Forsikring ASA Growing?

Protector Forsikring ASA has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 88% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 50% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Protector Forsikring ASA Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 28% over three years, some Protector Forsikring ASA shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Protector Forsikring ASA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Protector Forsikring shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.