Protein predictions: AI group says it has solved one of biology's 'grand challenges'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denise Chow
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Demis Hassabis
    CEO and co-founder of DeepMind

An artificial intelligence group says its program has successfully predicted the structure of nearly every protein known to science — effectively solving one of the "grand challenges" of biology and paving the way for new discoveries and technologies in fields as diverse as medicine, food security and climate science.

DeepMind, an AI firm owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced Thursday that its AlphaFold program has expanded its open online database to include more than 200 million protein structures.

The vast catalog now encompasses the "entire protein universe," DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in a news briefing — from the sequenced genomes of almost every organism on the planet.

Proteins are long, complex chains of amino acids that make up the building blocks of life. Scientists have long sought to untangle how these chains are elegantly twisted and folded into 3D shapes because understanding their structure can yield valuable insights into their function. Knowing a protein's specific shape and how its various molecules interact can, for instance, help researchers narrow down potential targets for medical treatments.

AlphaFold's prediction for the structure of protein F20H23.2. (DeepMind)
AlphaFold's prediction for the structure of protein F20H23.2. (DeepMind)

AlphaFold's upgraded database includes protein structures for plants, bacteria, animals and other organisms, according to DeepMind.

These updates offer "new opportunities for researchers to use AlphaFold to advance their work on important issues, including sustainability, food insecurity, and neglected diseases," Hassabis wrote in a blog post published Thursday about the milestone.

"By demonstrating that AI could accurately predict the shape of a protein down to atomic accuracy, at scale and in minutes, AlphaFold not only provided a solution to a 50-year grand challenge, it also became the first big proof point of our founding thesis: that artificial intelligence can dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, and in turn advance humanity," he wrote.

AlphaFold was introduced in 2020, and last year DeepMind wowed the scientific community by unveiling a catalog of structures that included virtually every protein in the human body. The so-called AlphaFold Protein Structure Database, built in collaboration with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, included hundreds of thousands of newly predicted protein structures.

The rich trove of information is already being used by researchers around the world to study topics ranging from antibiotic resistance to plastic pollution, according to Hassabis.

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, for example, announced in July 2021 that they are using the database to help engineer enzymes for recycling certain types of single-use plastics.

"AlphaFold provides us with an exciting new library of templates to engineer faster, more stable and cheaper enzymes for plastic recycling," John McGeehan, director of the University of Portsmouth's Centre for Enzyme Innovation, said in a statement at the time.

Hassabis said DeepMind is working to further expand its database, with particular emphasis on applications related to drug development, fundamental biology research, climate science, quantum chemistry and fusion.

"AlphaFold is a glimpse of the future," he wrote, "and what might be possible with computational and AI methods applied to biology."

Recommended Stories

  • Military expert optimistic war could subside by winter

    It’s reasonable to expect the supply of Western weapons will enable Ukraine to bring the war to a conclusive point, military expert Denys Popovych said in an interview with NV Radio on July 27.

  • Are aliens coming to eat our horses? The science behind UFOs and 'Nope'

    Since making the switch from comedy to horror, Jordan Peele has been piloting a runaway train of instant classics and his latest film, Nope continues the trend. Nope largely leaves the realm of human monsters behind for something a little more alien — although even then Peele takes some creative liberties. His extraterrestrial creature isn’t exactly little green men in flying saucers. We’ll leave the details of the movie’s revelations for the theater, but get your tickets before it’s too late, s

  • Deep pits on the moon may lead to caves, NASA says. Study uncovers startling detail

    H.G. Wells’ book “The First Men in the Moon” depicts alien life in lunar caves.

  • China spacecraft returns amid booster rocket concerns

    A Chinese cargo spacecraft that serviced the country's permanent orbiting space station has largely burned up on reentering the atmosphere, amid separate concerns over China's decision to allow a massive booster rocket to fall to Earth uncontrolled. Only small parts of the Tianzhou-3 ship survived to fall safely Wednesday into a predetermined area of the South Pacific, the China Manned Space Agency said. Until July 17, the spacecraft had been docked with the station's Tianhe core section and its return follows the addition of a laboratory module on Monday as China moves to complete the station in the coming months.

  • 18 Truly Fascinating Things That Are Guaranteed To Impress The Heck Out Of You

    Want to see 158 days worth of growth in 46 seconds?View Entire Post ›

  • Russia’s withdrawal from the International Space Station could mean the early demise of the orbital lab – and sever another Russian link with the West

    Russia intends to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, according to an announcement from Yuri Borisov, the new head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, in a meeting with Vladimir Putin on July 26, 2022. Borisov also said future efforts will focus on a new a Russian space station. Current agreements on the ISS have it operating through 2024, and the station needs Russian modules to stay in orbit. The U.S. and its partners have been seeking to extend the station’s life to

  • This Could Be the Oldest Galaxy We’ve Ever Laid Eyes On, Thanks to Webb

    The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed a galaxy far, far away, from back when our universe was an infant.

  • NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

    NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth. Under the plan announced Wednesday, NASA’s Perseverance rover will do double duty and transport the cache to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now. Perseverance already has gathered 11 samples with more rock drilling planned.

  • How Neolithic smooching gave a virus to 3.7 billion of us

    The advent of romantic kissing 5,000 years ago may have triggered the spread of the cold-sore virus, leading to 3.7 billion people now being infected, researchers believe.

  • Mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved after 70 years, researcher says

    The identity a man found dead on an Australian beach has baffled authorities for over 70 years.

  • New studies bolster theory coronavirus emerged from the wild

    Two new studies provide more evidence that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan, China market where live animals were sold – further bolstering the theory that the virus emerged in the wild rather than escaping from a Chinese lab. The research, published online Tuesday by the journal Science, shows that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was likely the early epicenter of the scourge that has now killed nearly 6.4 million people around the world. “All this evidence tells us the same thing: It points right to this particular market in the middle of Wuhan,” said Kristian Andersen a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research and coauthor of one of the studies.

  • Arctic shark turns up off Central America. Why was it nearly 3,500 miles from home?

    The crew had never “seen anything quite like it.”

  • Home security camera captures moment 'fairly large' fireball lights up Texas sky

    The eyes of Texas were fixed on the night sky Sunday as a fireball visibly scorched through the air before dissipating from view west of Austin.

  • Watch the teeth! Hands-on shark research in Lowcountry may one day help cure human illnesses

    Swabbing a shark’s nostrils and gums isn’t for the faint of heart, but a USCB researcher and her students are working with OCEARCH hoping to find new antibiotic treatments.

  • Saltzman nominated to lead Space Force

    Saltzman would be the second person to serve as the Space Force’s top officer since the service was created.

  • Russia says it is leaving the International Space Station program. What does that mean?

    Russia said Tuesday it will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 to focus on forming its own space station.

  • Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket May Land on Your Head Sunday

    Future Publishing / GettyA used Chinese rocket booster is set to fall out of orbit and crash into Earth sometime in the next few days. The nonprofit Aerospace Corporation’s debris tracking experts predict that the rocket—a 10-story, 23-ton core stage of a Long March 5B mission launched July 24 to deliver the Wentian lab module to the country’s Tiangong space station—will careen to Earth on July 31 at 3:52 a.m. Eastern Time, plus or minus 22 hours.While the chance of the rocket hitting a populate

  • 'It's an opportunity for NASA': Russia announces ISS withdrawal

    STORY: "It's not going to be easy or cheap to replace all the Russian capability with American capability in only two years. But I do think it's possible. I think it's something we should have been doing from the moment they crossed the border into Ukraine," said Reisman who is a professor of astronautical engineering at the University of Southern California.While heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have raised months of doubt about future American-Russian space cooperation, the announcement by Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director-general of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, came as a surprise.The two former Cold War adversaries signed a crew exchange agreement less than two weeks ago allowing U.S. astronauts and Russian cosmonauts to share flights on each other's spacecraft to and from the International Space Station (ISS) in the future."I do think we should take it seriously. In the past, there's been a lot of bluster and a lot of threats. But the previous head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, liked to do that," Reisman said, "but this is different. This is a new leader. It was after a direct consultation with Putin. And so I do think that this carries a little bit more weight."Former Russian space chief Rogozin had previously said that Russia could not agree to extend its ISS role beyond 2024 unless the United States lifts sanctions on two Russian companies blacklisted for suspected military ties. Putin removed Rogozin as space chief on July 15, replacing him with Borisov, a former deputy prime minister and deputy defense minister.

  • Russia signals surprise pullout from space station

    STORY: The head of Russia’s space agency publicly signaled his country's intent to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024… but NASA says that’s news to them.Video on Tuesday showed Yuri Borisov, Russia's newly appointed space chief, sitting down with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and saying this:"As you know, we operate in international cooperation at the International Space Station. Without a doubt, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners. But the decision to withdraw from the station after 2024 has been taken. I think that by this time we will start to form a Russian orbital station."Russian space agency Roscosmos even released an image of its proposed new space station.But NASA’s ISS director Robyn Gatens said the Russians have communicated no such intent, as required by the intergovernmental agreement on the station.STATE DEPT. SPOKESMAN NED PRICE: "I understand that we were taken by surprise by the public statement that went out…."And State Department spokesperson Ned Price also acknowledged Russia’s unexpected move.“It’s an unfortunate development, given the critical scientific work performed at the ISS, the valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years, and especially in light of our renewed agreement on spaceflight cooperation.”The ISS arrangement between the U.S. and Russia is one of the last civil links between the two countries, as relations have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.A football field-sized orbital laboratory some 400 kilometers, or 250 miles, above Earth, the station counts Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency as other key partners.But Russia and the U.S. are regarded as the outpost's core stakeholders. Russian thrusters control the station's position, while an American power grid keeps the outpost running.Officials had been working on keeping that partnership in place through 2030, and earlier this month Russia and the U.S. agreed to resume sharing astronaut flights to the ISS.

  • DeepMind AI has unlocked the ‘protein universe’ – and it could help to cure Parkinson’s

    British scientists have used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a database of “the entire protein universe” which could help pave the way for a cure for Parkinson’s, as well as other scientific breakthroughs.