Is Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Proteomics International Laboratories Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, Proteomics International Laboratories had AU$4.5m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.3m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 17 months from December 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Proteomics International Laboratories' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Proteomics International Laboratories had revenue of AU$2.8m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$1.4m in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 643%. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Proteomics International Laboratories due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Proteomics International Laboratories To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Proteomics International Laboratories shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$107m, Proteomics International Laboratories' AU$3.3m in cash burn equates to about 3.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Proteomics International Laboratories' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Proteomics International Laboratories' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Proteomics International Laboratories' situation. On another note, Proteomics International Laboratories has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

