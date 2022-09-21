Protest against mobilisation announced in Russia

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:55

On the evening of 21 September, Russians are going to protest against the partial mobilisation which was announced this morning by President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: Activists from the Vesna (Spring) movement are encouraging Russians to protest in the centres of their cities at 19:00. One of the protest slogans is "No to mogilizatsiya!" [a wordplay meaning that mobilisation will lead to a lot of graves; "mogila" means "grave" in Russian].

Quote: "Thousands of Russian men, our fathers, brothers and husbands, will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What will they die for? Mothers and children will be weeping, and for what?"

&nbsp;

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



