Protest Against Ukraine Invasion, Mask Guidance | Top News

The Biden administration dramatically loosened its federal COVID-19 mask guidance Friday as infection rates return to pre-omicron variant levels around the country.



A sidewalk outside Russia's Embassy in Washington, D.C., was vandalized Thursday morning as dozens of people protested the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of Defense approved requests for the National Guard to help with traffic flow in Washington, D.C., as truckers and their allies plan protests in the next few days against pandemic restrictions and other government policies.



As a new state law allowing a mask opt-out for students in schools begins March 1, Fairfax County Public Schools will give families that option.



The Washington Commanders will consider three sites in northern Virginia for the team's new football stadium, according to a report from WUSA9. The prospective sites are in Sterling, Woodbridge, and Dumfries.



Virginia expects to receive about $530 million as part of its share of a major opioid settlement agreement between the states and the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday.



Virginia's new Republican attorney general, Jason Miyares, has hired former Arlington Commonwealth's Attorney Theo Stamos, a Democrat, to lead an investigation into how Loudoun County officials handled sexual assaults at two high schools in 2021.



Anti-Semitic flyers were found in a Wolf Trap area neighborhood Sunday, leading to a police investigation.



The deaths of a Fairfax County Police recruit and his wife are under investigation after police responded to their Mount Vernon home over the weekend.

Several Washington, D.C., and Virginia restaurants and bars were among those the James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced as semifinalists for its 2022 restaurant and chef awards. The awards are regarded as the Oscar Awards of the culinary industry.



Because of severe food allergies, Claire Rowan's son Will has relied on a hypoallergenic formula brand as his main source of food for several years. When Rowan learned the EleCare Jr. that her son relies on was recalled, the Vienna mother turned to the community to help.



Fairfax County residential property owners can expect to see a 9.57 percent increase in their real estate assessments this year, if the Board of Supervisors adopts the 2022 tax rate proposed Tuesday by Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill. That equates to an average increase of $666 for every homeowner in the county.



A small, private plane crash landed in Loudoun County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. The pilot, Aaron Adams, suffered minor injuries in the crash.



A Fairfax Circuit Court judge issued an order Wednesday dismissing a case brought by the Open FCPS Coalition to remove Fairfax County School Board member Laura Jane Cohen from office.



Transportation Security Administration officials at Washington, D.C.'s two airports are concerned about an increase in the number of travelers bringing firearms to TSA checkpoints.



Metro's oldest SmarTrip cards will no longer be accepted at faregates and fareboxes as of Tuesday, March 1.



This article originally appeared on the Vienna Patch