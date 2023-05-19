From protest to arrest: Lawmaker Lauren Book's 'scary' episode after abortion debate

The day that Florida lawmakers approved a six-week abortion ban, ended with Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book in jail.

It was a dramatic turn of events that April 3 and Book, daughter of a prominent lobbyist and a survivor of child sexual abuse, recently shared was a "scary" episode in a seven-year political career.

"It was a little scary," Book said. "It's not something you plan on, and things escalate very quickly."

Indeed, emotions were escalating all day at the Florida Capitol.

After debate on the measure began, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo had to clear the gallery as some protesting the abortion ban disrupted the proceedings by shouting at lawmakers. Protests took place outside the Capitol, too, and activists occupied the plaza in front of Tallahassee City Hall.

By evening's end, Book and Democratic Party chief Nikki Fried had joined them. By midnight, the two plus nine other activists were being booked at the Leon County jail.

From singing "Lean on me" to getting booked at county jail: Lauren Book arrest escalated quickly

Book declined to answer specific questions on the arrest because of instructions not to comment on the ongoing case playing out in courts.

But in an interview, the Fort Lauderdale Democrat recalled the evening began when she held hands with fellow protestors as they sang "Lean on Me" and ended with ink on her fingers from a fingerprinting and having her mugshot taken as she was booked in the Leon County Jail.

Video footage of the arrest showed Book, who was seated next to Fried in the circle of protestors, handcuffed and being led by a Tallahassee police officer out of the plaza in front of City Hall. She was then put in a squad car, separately from each of the 10 other protestors who were also separated by the large police response.

At the scene was Book's press secretary, Claire VanSusteren.

State Sen. Lauren Book, seated right, along with Democratic Chairwoman Nikki Fried, seated left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting Florida's six-week abortion ban on the night they were arrested.

"You're seeing these women peacefully sitting down singing, "Lean on me," to mourn what was going on inside the building, and all of a sudden they are being outnumbered by a barrage of officers," said VanSusteren, who was not arrested. "It felt like a continuation of rights being taken away."

Things seemingly got weirder when one of Book's Florida Senate colleagues showed up at the jail in a show of support.

State Sen. Lori Berman, a Boynton Beach Democrat, went to the jail to support the women arrested, and she called another Senate Democrat, Jason Pizzo of Miami, an attorney, to assist with the release of all protestors.

Berman recalled there was a group of about 40 protestors at the park that evening. About 11 of them then went into the barricaded area that police said had to be cleared out by 8 p.m. She said that she spoke to Book a few minutes before the arrest. Berman said she told Book that she would be ready to post bail if they were arrested.

Berman, an attorney, said she called Pizzo since she had not studied criminal law, and that all the protestors were released without needing to be bailed out. She said Pizzo was already at the jailhouse when she arrived and she stayed to make sure everybody who was arrested was released.

"It's very disturbing that you can't even protest on public property without being arrested," Berman said. "They were sitting down, the police handcuffed them and took them away."

What police report said about abortion protest arrests

The arrest report for Book said that officers warned the group that they would "assist in their endeavor to express their constitutional rights," but that the protesters would not be allowed to camp in a city park. Police reported that the group's response was, "You have to do your job, we will do ours."

The report states that an officer told the group in the afternoon that no people would be allowed on the property after 8 p.m., and repeated the warning every 15 minutes. The report also stated the protesters were warned that they would be arrested but the group would still not leave. So police officers gave a loud final warning to disperse, according to the report, and all members sitting in the circle were arrested after that final warning.

VanSusteren disputed the arrest report's assertions. She said that the police told the group they would have to move, but that an actual threat of arrest "was not made super clear." She said she did not think that Book expected to get arrested.

In an interview reflecting on this year's legislative session, Book said she will never forgive herself now that her 6-year-old daughter has fewer rights than she did when she was born. She said she expected the 2023 Florida Legislature's 60-day gathering would be a "bad session," but not that it would be be "as bad as it was, particularly when it comes to reproductive rights."

"Whether it's it's women's rights, LGBTQ rights, African American rights, everything and everyone is under attack under this regime. And it's scary, and it should scare everyone," Book said.

Book, a Davie Democrat, has been a leader in the pro-choice movement in Florida and repeatedly fought against the legislation in debate. She even opposed the bill's name of the "Heartbeat Protection Act," saying it "has nothing to do with heartbeats" since it was a bill focused on abortion.

"I can honestly say, I have never lived through a session quite like this, where people's rights were trampled, where the Republicans tripped over themselves to serve the needs of a governor who's simply running for a different office and a different platform, and really and truly hurting and harming Floridians in that process," Book said.

Abortion, a top talking point for Democrats

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer sparked a series of abortion rights protests nationally, and this talking point became a serious issue on the ballot for voters during the midterm elections.

In virtually every state, except Florida.

Florida experienced massive Republican gains statewide despite frequent abortion rights messaging coming from Democratic candidates. As a result, Florida Democrats had a extreme superminority in the Legislature, so any bill addressing top conservative issues was expected to pass seamlessly.

After Roe was overturned, Florida was known as a safe haven of the South because of its right to privacy, which protected abortions. As of July last year, Florida enacted a ban on abortions after 15 weeks. This year, the state's new abortion ban after six weeks cuts off access for thousands who travel to Florida from neighboring states to have the procedure.

Now, the closest state to the South without a six-week ban or a total abortion ban is North Carolina, which has a 12-week abortion ban taking effect July 1. The next state would be Virginia, where abortion is accessible but not legally protected.

