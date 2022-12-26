Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran

FILE - Former Iran's national soccer team coach Ali Daei before an Asian Cup 2011 qualifying soccer match between Iran and Singapore in Tehran, Iran, Jan, 14, 2009. Daei has expressed support for anti-government protests, saying that his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. (AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai.

Ali Daei, who had his own passport briefly confiscated after returning to the country earlier this year, said his wife and daughter departed from the capital, Tehran, legally before the flight made an unannounced stop on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, where they were questioned by authorities.

He said his daughter was released but the doors to the flight were closed by then. He said his family had planned to travel to Dubai and return next week.

The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed Mahan Air Flight W563 being diverted to Kish Island before traveling onward to Dubai a couple hours later.

There was no comment from the airline or Iranian authorities.

Daei is one of several Iranian celebrities who have come out in support of the protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September. The Kurdish woman died after being arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code.

The protests rapidly spread across the country and escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy established after the 1979 revolution, making it one of the biggest challenges to clerical rule in over four decades.

At least 507 protesters have been killed and more than 18,500 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released figures for those killed or arrested.

Before his passport was confiscated, Daei, a top international goal scorer and former Iranian team captain, had urged the government on social media to “solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence and arrests.” He later said it was returned to him.

The leaderless protesters, rallying under the slogan “women, life, freedom,” say they are fed up after decades of social and political repression by a clerical establishment they view as corrupt and out of touch. Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on foreign adversaries like the U.S. and Israel.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said in a statement Sunday that it had arrested seven individuals in the southeastern city of Kerman with a “direct link” to Britain who were involved in the protests. It said some members of the network had dual nationality, without elaborating.

Iran has arrested a number of Iranians with dual nationality in recent years and convicted them of state security offenses in closed-door trials. Rights groups say such detainees are denied due process and accuse Iran of using them as bargaining chips with the West, something Iranian officials deny.

Recommended Stories

  • The Iranian Regime Has Musicians, Actors, and Artists In Its Crosshairs

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGrowing up in Iran, Sahar Ajdamsani, 26, recalls that she was in love with reading and writing stories from the time she was eight years old, and realized that, despite the risk, there was nothing else she wanted to do with her life other than to become an artist.“Of course I knew it was dangerous,” the singer-songwriter and poet said recently from exile in Germany. “But I liked music beyond anything in this world.”Isolating the Murderou

  • Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests

    Iran has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting the unrest by people from all walks of life in the country, one of the most sustained challenges to the country's ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. "Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots."

  • Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health

    In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being injected with unknown drugs. "See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly," the Twitter post said. Navalny said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor.

  • How three Ohio moms helped save a 'dying' girl

    A trio of moms, in their own ways, helped authorities during investigation that led to child endangering conviction in Munchausen by proxy case.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • How Sergei Shoigu went from Putin's wilderness bestie to the scapegoat for Russia's failures in Ukraine

    Sergei Shoigu was once touted to be Russia's next prime minister — until a series of problems in the Ukraine war made him a target of scathing criticism.

  • Cloud-like meringues offer simple path to French royalty

    For those with a stand mixer, they’re surprisingly easy — and adaptable to whatever extra bits of chocolate, nuts or other flavorings may be left over after a holiday baking marathon. Or try them with roasted cashews, unsweetened coconut flakes and lime zest. Or with pistachios, candied ginger and turmeric.

  • Admit it, Netflix – without Henry Cavill, The Witcher is worthless

    In Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, the forces of good wage war on a terrible darkness. But instead of an evil wizard or flame-snorting dragon, the enemy they seek to vanquish is a huge void. It is the negative space left by Henry Cavill, who earlier this year exited the role of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, aka the Witcher, with the expectation of taking up his old gig as Superman (a dream swiftly dashed by new DC universe boss James Gunn).

  • ‘We still have more to do’: Idaho officials celebrate Hanukkah amid rise in antisemitism

    Antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high nationally last year, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Chicago police witness double shooting before firing back

    Illinois police officers witnessed a double shooting in the Englewood section of the city before firing back at the suspects, and allowing them to flee.

  • Jan. Sixers Are Using Sovereign Citizen Defenses to Try and Get Out of Prison

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Justice.govOn October 28, long after pleading guilty to brawling with police inside the U.S. Capitol, James Mault and Greg Rubenacker filed near-identical documents from inside Pennsylvania’s Allenwood Low correctional facility.“The United States District Court is a private for profit corporation. (It is not government owned),” read Rubenacker’s handwritten filing. “This court was created in 1871, along with the new form of government w

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy explains how Nick Bosa helped his pocket presence

    49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.

  • China limps toward living with COVID as Beijing, Shanghai residents go back to work

    Mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday as China's two biggest cities edged closer to living with COVID-19 even as frontline medical workers scrambled to cope with millions of new infections. After three years of harsh anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped China's zero-COVID policy of lockdowns and relentless testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a widening outbreak.

  • Top talkers: These 20 lawmakers spoke the most on the House and Senate floors during the 117th Congress, including Rep. Buddy Carter and Sen. Marsha Blackburn

    "I was not sent to Washington to be quiet," said Rep. Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican, who made the list.

  • Kyiv residents sing Christmas carols in metro amid air raid alarm

    STORY: Oksana Sobko, 47, coordinator of the Kyiv Kolyada community, said this year they decided to meet in the underground to save carolers in case of an air raid.“Maybe our enemies would like us to sit down and cry over those killed, over what is happening now. But we will carol,” Sobko was holding back tears while talking to people gathered at the metro station."It's just incredible, it's really impossible to describe in words," one of the spectators told Reuters.In the past, Ukrainian Christians mostly celebrated Christmas in early January. This year the holiday is celebrated by many on December 25, as Ukraine's main Orthodox Church has broken with Moscow and turned its face towards the West.Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday.

  • Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Dec. 19-25)

    All the UFC and Bellator fight announcements that were first reported or confirmed by MMA Junkie in the past week.

  • Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation - prosecutor's office

    The man suspected of shooting dead three Kurdish people in Paris last week has been placed under formal investigation, the city prosecutor's office said on Monday. The 69-year-old man, whose name hasn't been disclosed, was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in Paris' busy central 10th district. The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists and prompted protests that led to clashes with police over the weekend.

  • The tragic story of the only 3 cosmonauts who died in space

    The three Soviet cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 are the only people to die in space. One crew member was also the first to celebrate a birthday there.

  • Despite delivering investors losses of 52% over the past 1 year, PATRIZIA (ETR:PAT) has been growing its earnings

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that PATRIZIA SE ( ETR:PAT...

  • Iran’s Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin’s Death Sentence Appeal

    Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal for Iranian Kurdish rapper Saman Seydi Yasin, which was issued in connection with ongoing widespread anti-government protests, the country’s judiciary said Saturday as reported by Reuters. Yasin, who has taken on social justice issues such as inequality and oppression in his music, was accused of “enmity against […]