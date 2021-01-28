Protest bill backed by governor, Republican lawmakers draws its own vigorous protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican legislative leaders are prioritizing a bill that seeks to clamp down on riots and violent protests, but the measure is quickly drawing heavy criticism from public defenders, local governments, some conservatives within the GOP and even pop superstar Ariana Grande.

House Bill 1 cleared the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee along party lines on Wednesday, after facing sustained fire from Democrats and roughly 70 speakers during a two-hour meeting.

The proposal, among many things, would create tougher penalties for crimes that already exist simply because a person was part of a crowd, take a more aggressive approach to budgeting local police departments and create new criminal statutes against “mob intimidation” and cyber-harassment.

“At the end of the day, members, we have to strengthen our laws when it comes to mob violence to make sure that individuals are and unequivocally dissuaded from committing violence when they are in large groups,” the bill sponsor, Miami state Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, told the House panel.

But critics argued the measure is too broad and that the proposed criminal enhancement will disproportionately impact communities of color and lead to more arrests of peaceful protesters.

“I think it gives carte blanche to law enforcement,” said Miami Beach state Rep. Michael Grieco, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee. “Everything is arbitrary at this point. It is all up for debate.”

The measure is one of DeSantis’ top legislative priorities. He first proposed the idea last summer, after racial justice protests across the nation and in the heat of the 2020 presidential election as he tried to deliver Florida to President Donald Trump.

Fernandez-Barquin acknowledged the governor and “unlawful behavior” in other parts of the country — not so much in Florida — last summer were the impetus for the bill. But he added that the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convinced him that it was time to “move forward with this.”

“They’re using the Capitol insurrection as cover for this bad bill, and it’s upsetting,” Grieco said in an interview. “And then taking it to another level, it is a 51-page bill, and the result is going to be multifaceted suppression of free speech.”

Legislative ripple effects

The proposal would toughen criminal penalties for crimes that already exist simply because a person participated in a “riot.” The term is not defined in the bill, but its drafters are turning to long-standing court rulings that define such an act as a “tumultuous disturbance of the peace by three or more people,” according to the bill’s staff analysis.

The proposal would create a mandatory six-month sentence for any battery committed “in furtherance of a riot or an aggravated riot,” a move that criminal justice reform advocates are decrying.

“Proposed solutions to perceived problems are justified only when they are supported by evidence, generate more benefit than costs and solve the given problem more efficiently than competing alternatives. An additional mandatory minimum does none of those,” said Greg Newburn, the Florida director of Families Against Mandatory Minimums.

The proposal also creates a new “mob intimidation” criminal statute that would make it a first-degree misdemeanor for two or more people to gather and attempt to “induce, another person by force, or threat of force, to do any act or to assume or abandon a particular viewpoint.”

Democrats on Wednesday argued these crimes will disproportionately impact communities of color. Fernandez-Barquin acknowledged that “arguably any criminal statute could be used disproportionately on any group,” including people of color.

“Do I think this will be used disproportionately on communities of color? It is not my intention, and I certainly hope not,” he said. “The intent here is to prevent violence.”

His proposal would also make illegal the practice of making someone’s personal identifying information public, often known as doxxing. Fernandez-Barquin emphasized the importance of this provision, which House Speaker Chris Sprowls has made a priority.

Furthermore, any person, who without permission, tears down a memorial dedicated to any historical person, including public Confederate monuments which have been the target of scrutiny over the years, would face a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum 15-year sentence. If a person caused more than $200 of damage to a memorial they would face a third-degree felony, which carries a sentence of up to five years.

“Creating new felonies won’t deter crime — the real issue is that prosecutors refuse to file charges even when arrests are made. We should be focused on the abuse of prosecutorial discretion, but this bill does not address that,” said state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican.

Republican lawmakers are also seeking to create statues that would prevent budget cuts to police departments.

Under the proposal, any person can appeal a local government decision to slash its police budget. The petition would be subject to review by the governor’s office and a ruling by a separate commission that includes the governor and the Florida Cabinet. The commission would have the power to approve, amend or modify the local budget.

