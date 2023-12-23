Chicago protest: Pro-Palestinian caravan shuts down I-190, confronts lawmakers to demand ceasefire

CHICAGO - A nearly 100-car caravan led by the group "US Palestinian Community Network" confronted state lawmakers and temporarily shut down both sides of I-190 Saturday afternoon in support of Palestine.

The caravan's first stop was at Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's home in Evanston, according to the group's Instagram page.

Protesters then went to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin's home in Chicago, shouting chants of "Long live Palestine!"

The senator did come outside to speak with protesters. In the group's Instagram video, Durbin did say "… I will do more," but didn't provide many details.

For the third stop, the caravan went toward O'Hare International Airport and disrupted traffic on I-190 and Manheim Road. Both sides of the roadway were temporarily shut down and traffic was at a standstill.

As of around 5 p.m., traffic started to move again and the closures started to be lifted.

It's unknown if any arrests were made. We'll bring more updates as they become available.