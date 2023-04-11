Protest erupts against Alameda DA over looming plea deal with suspects in toddler’s shooting

[Source]

Protesters gathered outside the Alameda County Superior Courthouse on Monday to demand the recall of District Attorney Pamela Price over a series of criminal justice reforms that would likely reduce or even eliminate prison time for convicted criminals.

Central to the demonstration was a call for justice for Jasper Wu, the 23-month-old Oakland boy killed by a stray bullet while heading home with his family on Interstate 880 in November 2021. Responding to a request for an update on the case, Price’s office stated last week that they are working to pursue “broader possibilities for healing and non-carceral forms of accountability.”

Three men accused in the fatal shooting appeared in court Monday. Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson were each charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jasper’s mother called for each suspect to be “justly and severely” punished with the “maximum sentencing available under the law,” according to a text message read at the rally by Stewart Chen, president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council.

“I’m very sad and angry. What happened to Jasper was not fair. And we want justice for our son,” wrote Jasper’s mother, as per the Bay Area News Group. “I am extremely worried about Jasper’s case and the direction it might go.”

Monday’s crowd, which included one of Price’s own prosecutors, repeatedly chanted “Recall Price,” “Do your job” and “Justice for Jasper” at the steps of the courthouse.

“When you commit a crime, and you hurt people, you should pay,” said prosecutor Butch Ford, who served 23 years with the District Attorney’s Office before being placed on administrative leave after Price took office in January. “Pamela Price disagrees with that lesson. This is about the rights of victims.”

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei also attended the rally and described it as an “outcry” for safety. “What we’re seeing today, (it feels) like the families are not feeling like their voices are being heard,” she said.

Loved ones of other victims of violence also joined the protest.

Among them was Virginia Nishita, the wife of Kevin Nishita, the security guard fatally shot while protecting a news station crew a month after Jasper’s murder.

“I am worried as well. Are they taking enhancements away? Is Kevin going to get justice? I don't know. That's why I'm here today,” said Nishita, as per ABC7 News.

Barbara Nguyen, sister of Alameda County Sheriff's recruit David Nguyen — who was also fatally shot on an Oakland freeway just two months after Jasper’s killing — also took part in the rally.

“I will never stop and never give up. This is why the community is so important if we can't trust the justice system,” Nguyen told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.

Price’s office released a statement after the protest, saying that no charging decisions in Jasper’s case have been finalized.