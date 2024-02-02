Protest held ahead of Rittenhouse event at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protesters gathered at East Tennessee State University on Thursday one week before controversial figure Kyle Rittenhouse is set to speak on campus.

The rally took place in Borchuck Plaza outside the Sherrod Library.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of homicide and other charges after fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during civil unrest in Wisconsin in 2020, will speak at ETSU on Feb. 8. He was invited by the ETSU chapter of Turning Point USA.

Thursday’s rally, organized by the ETSU chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), was in response to next week’s event.

“We’re not going to let this go unnoticed,” Logan Taylor, chair of YDSA at ETSU, said. “We’re going to show that there is a large amount of people in the community that are concerned by platforming someone such as this individual and ETSU hasn’t said a word.”

The university previously told News Channel 11 that it is not sponsoring the event and canceling it would violate the First Amendment unless there is a legitimate threat to public safety.

The ETSU YDSA has called on the university to condemn the event.

“We are a safe space for everybody, regardless of anything,” Logan said. “But at the same time, it upsets us that we have to be that shield when ETSU just lays down silent and doesn’t say a word whatsoever.”

The YDSA is also planning to hold a rally and a march on the day of the Rittenhouse event.

