Protest held in Garfield in support of suspect in standoff situation

A protest was held in Garfield on Saturday in support of the man who police say fired hundreds of rounds of gunfire at officers earlier this week.

William Hardison Sr. barricaded himself in his home Wednesday, and a lengthy standoff ended with his death.

These protesters said there are a lot of unanswered questions about Hardison’s death.

It’s important to note that the Allegheny County Medical Examiner has still not confirmed if Hardison was killed by police or if his wounds were self-inflicted.

Protesters believe things didn’t need to get that far.

Chanting and holding signs in support of Hardison, protesters marched down Broad Street, past his home where neighbors say he was squatting.

We’ve told you in previous reports that Hardison believed he was a sovereign citizen, meaning he didn’t think the laws applied to him.

On Wednesday, police say deputies tried to serve Hardison an eviction notice when he suddenly started shooting at them.

That turned into an hours-long gun battle that ended with Hardison dead.

Protesters say someone needs to be held accountable.

Police have maintained they gave Hardison every opportunity to come out and end things peacefully.

“It’s just a tragedy. A lot of unanswered questions,” said Kent Bey, who attended the protest. “It doesn’t take 1000 bullets to deliver a piece of paper, an eviction notice. That’s ridiculous.”

“They had this quasi-protest for a man who held our neighborhood hostage for over eight hours,” said Mark McCune, who lives in Garfield. “I don’t understand I’m confused here, if you want to help somebody, help the neighbors who lost their cars and are in homes who got damaged. This man caused havoc in our neighborhood. I’m confused by this.”

Pittsburgh police say 47 officers are on paid leave as a protocol.

The investigation is ongoing.

