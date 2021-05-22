Protest in Paris to show support for Palestinians

The Telegraph

In August 2019, visitors to the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme in Rome were surprised by disgraced actor Kevin Spacey reciting Tinti poem The Boxer while standing next to sculpture Boxer at Rest. The poem included pointed lines like “The more you’re wounded the greater you are” and “Fools! You couldn’t imagine that I would be resuscitated.” And that wasn’t the end of his European adventures. He popped up in Seville that year, too, joining street band Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla at 2am, singing and playing a borrowed guitar as they performed La Bamba and the Beatles’ Twist and Shout. Now, like the Terminator of cancel culture, Kevin Spacey is back on the big screen. In a bizarrely tone-deaf move, Italian director Franco Nero (who is married to Vanessa Redgrave) has cast the disgraced Hollywood star in his upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. Worse, Spacey will play a detective investigating a man accused of sexual abuse - revoltingly, trading off his own notoriety. The movie, which Nero has said is based on a true story, is about a blind artist who can draw anyone’s face perfectly just by hearing their voice. The artist becomes famous after appearing on a TV talent show, but is then wrongfully accused of sexually abusing a child. The film halted production due to Covid, and is now due to resume shooting. It’s an extraordinary choice of comeback from Spacey, whose last release Billionaire Boys Club, in 2018, was rightfully shunned by cinema audiences. He was also written out of TV show House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in the movie All the Money in the World.